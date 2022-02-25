Mother of slain Tijuana photojournalist asks Mexico's deputy interior minister for justice
Alejandro Tamayo/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

TIJUANA, Mexico — The mother of slain photojournalist Margarito Martínez Esquivel asked Alejandro Encinas Rodríguez, Mexico's deputy interior minister responsible for human rights, for justice Thursday during a forum in Tijuana about the failed system meant to protect journalists. "I only ask for justice. All I want to ask of you is justice for my son because my son, sir, was a good man. He was dedicated to his work and his family," said Eglantina Esquivel, who also worked at one time as a reporter and journalist in Tijuana and Baja California. At a forum to sign a collaboration agreement betw...