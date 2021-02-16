Mount Etna spews smoke and ashes in spectacular new eruption

Republican Brendan Buck is "excited" about the feud between Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and former President Donald Trump, but another GOP analyst doesn't understand why there's even a feud when they agree on everything. During Don Lemon's show Tuesday, the host noted that he agreed with President Joe Biden's assessment that he's tired of talking about Donald Trump. "He's just such a negative force," the host said.

<p>"I don't think there's any real evidence that [Trump's] power has waned at all since he left office," said Buck. "There was a poll out just this morning that showed him with 53 percent of the vote among Republicans wiping out the other 20 or so they talked about. But I, actually, am really excited about this conflict between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell. look, there aren't a lot of people --"</p><p>"You look excited, Brendan," quipped Lemon.</p><p>"I am excited because, look, this was always going to be messy," Buck explained. "If we're going to move on from Donald Trump, it was going to be messy. There was going to have to be conflict. There was going to have to be Republicans being the ones who take him on. We could sit here and talk about our problems with Donald Trump, but people who support him in little ecosystem bubbles, they don't hear us screaming that we're so fed up with what he did tonight and all of these things. You need Republicans going after him, people like Mitch McConnell willing to say it."</p><p> But Amanda Carpenter explained that McConnell has backed Trump in two elections, voted to acquit him twice, voted with him an overwhelming majority of the time. </p><p>"Yes, I want people to fight Trump and Trumpism, but we need to be very clear about what we're fighting," she explained. "The substance of Donald Trump's long release today was not about calling Mitch McConnell nasty names. He was setting up a litmus test for the 2022 primaries which revolves around the big election lie. He's laying the groundwork now, and I guarantee you, that will be the litmus test for Trump's support in 2022. Who won the election? Donald Trump? Was it a fair election or was it rigged?"</p><p>She explained that it isn't a question that many Republicans can answer clearly right now. </p><p>"Part of the reason that is it's so ingrained on the Republican side is because people like Mitch McConnell went along with it for so long," Carpenter went on. "Even today while Mitch McConnell gives that big speech on the Senate floor about how we have to move on, he's giving interviews saying 'I'll back whatever Republicans can win.' Okay, so is he going to back Lara Trump when she wins the Republican nomination in North Carolina campaigning on the big lie? I guess so."</p><p>See the full discussion below: </p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2f81c67237948f5a3ab6718420b3448d" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/P506HtajkdA?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Trump's mcconnell feud</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P506HtajkdA" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>