'Mount Waffle House': Trump Waco rally goer claims to be Marines veteran but 'can’t go into detail'
Fox News host Christina Bobb interviewing former President Donald Trump Waco, TX, rally attendee, Image via Screengrab

A former President Donald Trump supporter attending the 2024 hopeful's Saturday Waco, Texas rally, claimed he served in the United States Marine Corps, but couldn't name his military occupational specialties (MOS), or the location he served.

Former prosecutor Ron Filipkowski shared a clip of the Trump rally attendees interview, writing, "Guy at Trump rally claims he served in Marines. Christina Bobb says she did too and asks his MOS. He can't say. Then asks him where he served. He can't say."

The man said "he couldn't go into detail" about where he was stationed, but did tell Bobb he "flew into places."

READ MORE: New analysis points out the real issue with Trump's first rally in Waco

She replied, "Ok. This interview's over folks."

Twitter users did not believe the MAGA supporter for one second.

@shaving_s: "Does it surprise anyone that trump would attract anything other than liars, traitors and fascists?"

@detroitwon: "The Whackos of Waco"

READ MORE: Experts: Trump is encouraging violence with Waco campaign rally on 30th anniversary of deadly siege

Barry R. McCaffrey: "Classic. Faux patriot."

Mitch Kosterman: Bullsh**ters Anonymous. Standard Trump fan.

Russell Drew: "Sounds like this Trump rally attendee takes the George Santos approach to creating a biography. Just make crap up and then say it's top secret so you don't have to go into detail."

@kdub_in_kc: "It's as if the red cap makes you lie about everything."

READ MORE: 'Stoking the fires': Texas newspaper torches 'bombastic, bullying' Trump over his upcoming Waco rally

Morgan Cameron Ross: "'Mount Waffle House'"

Alex Parker replied: "Served smothered and covered"

Skyleigh Heinen: "Translation he never served. Stolen Valor live from Waco."

Homeofheroes.com defines "Stolen Valor" as "a term applied to the phenomenon of people falsely claiming military awards or medals they did not earn, service they did not perform, Prisoner of War experiences that never happened, and other tales of military actions that exist only in their minds."

Watch the video at this link.

READ MORE: No Texas GOP Reps. will say if they’ll attend Trump’s rally in Waco – will he have trouble filling seats?