Murdaugh friend Fleming gets nearly 4-year sentence in theft of insurance proceeds
Cory Fleming, right, walks out of the Charleston, South Carolina federal courthouse holding hands with his wife, Eve, and his attorney Deborah Barbier, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. - John Monk/The State/TNS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Despite a torrent of letters from friends and family saying what a fine father, husband and man ex-lawyer Cory Fleming is, U.S. Judge Richard Gergel on Tuesday sentenced him to nearly four years in federal prison for his role in a $4.3 million theft of insurance proceeds resulting from the 2018 slip-and-fall death of Alex Murdaugh’s family housekeeper. Fleming was sentenced to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay $102,000 in restitution and a $20,000 fine. Fleming was immediately taken into custody by U.S. marshals. Gergel called Fleming’s actions “egregious,” and said the s...