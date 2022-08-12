Following the FBI’s legal search and seizure at former president Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence on Monday, death threats to FBI agents, democratic legislators, and more specifically, United States Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray have been on a steep climb.

Watch FBI director Wray discuss the death threats:

Your browser does not support the video tag. 'Murdered in the line of duty, highest since 9/11': FBI director discusses threats after Mar-A-Lago raid | RawStory.TV 'Murdered in the line of duty, highest since 9/11': FBI director discusses threats after Mar-A-Lago raid | RawStory.TV

The threats are unfortunately, an extremely disturbing yet obvious development following the warrant served by the FBI at Mar-A-Lago.



Given the lengths Trump’s allies have been willing to go to in support of him, it shouldn’t be surprising that conservative online message boards have overflowed this week with hateful comments, violent threats and racial slurs.

The threats have targeted not only those representing the FBI and Attorney General Garland, but virtually anyone in support of the legal search and seizure at Mar-A-Lago.

Democratic U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell of California on Wednesday posted audio of a violent death threat against him and his family. The Congressman is married and the couple have three children.

In it, a male voice can be heard hoping for decapitations of the Congressman, his wife, and their children. The speaker in the audio calls for “all Democrats” to be killed, and ends with a call for “Trump 2024.”

Swalwell is a popular target for the right. He is a former candidate for president, a very visible member of the Democratic Party, and is the Co-Chair of the House Democratic Steering Committee.

The audio, presumably due to unmet community guidelines, is filled with gruesome and graphic language. Fox News reported this week that “FBI agents, as well as U.S. attorney general Merrick Garland and FBI director Chris Wray, are experiencing an uptick in death threats in the wake of the raid at former president Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to sources speaking with Fox News.”

The voice in the death threat call to Representative Swalwell references President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as uses horrific racist slurs against the Back Lives Matter organization, immigrants, and Democrats in general.

They also attack the state of California and Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.