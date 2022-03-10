Museum in Latvia unveils large poster of Putin stylized as a skull
A large poster with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin stylized as a skull hangs on the facade of Riga's Museum of Medical History. Alexander Welscher/dpa
The Museum of Medical History in the Latvian capital Riga has put up a large poster on its exterior with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin stylized as a skull.

The image is a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a show of solidarity with Ukrainian people.

A video published by the museum on Twitter shows the moment the poster is unveiled.

The image originally featured on the current edition of the Ir weekly news magazine and was designed by a Latvian artist.

The choice to hang the poster on the museum was no coincidence as the Russian embassy is located just across the street.

This section of the street was recently renamed "Ukrainian Independence Street" by the Riga city council in another protest against the war.

Latvia borders Russia and its ally Belarus, and like Estonia and Lithuania, also supports Ukraine.

