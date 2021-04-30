Museum in northern Italy focuses entire 300-work show on Dante
Museum in northern Italy focuses entire 300-work show on Dante - Italy's national poet, Dante Alighieri, is seen on a euro coin. To celebrate the 700th anniversary of Dante's death, musuems across Italy are putting on shows, including one that just opened in the northern city of Forli. - Arno Burgi/dpa
The Italian city of Forli is celebrating the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri with a huge show featuring 300 artworks exploring the myth surrounding the poet.

After delays due to the pandemic, the San Domenico Museum can now show off the masterpieces spanning several centuries.

Artists ranging from Michelangelo and Fra Angelico to Pablo Picasso and Tintoretto are among those featured in "Dante: La visione dell'arte," which is now set to run until July 11.

Museums in Italian regions with a moderate risk of the coronavirus have been allowed to reopen - good news as the country celebrates the poet famous for "The Divine Comedy."

Dante was born in Florence in 1265 and died in Ravenna, in the northern Emilia-Romagna region where Forli is located, in 1321.

The show is in collaboration with Florence's Uffizi Gallery.