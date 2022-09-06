Music critic Jim DeRogatis seeks to quash subpoena to testify at R. Kelly trial
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sept. 17, 2019, in Chicago. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Attorneys for longtime music critic Jim DeRogatis filed a motion Tuesday seeking to quash a defense subpoena to testify at disgraced singer R. Kelly’s federal criminal trial. The motion, filed by DeRogatis and his current employer, The New Yorker, alleges that by subpoenaing the longtime journalist to testify, attorneys for Kelly’s co-defendant, Derrel McDavid, are trying to out his “newsgathering” on trial. “Because Mr. DeRogatis’ role has been as an investigative reporter, compelled testimony also is invasive as to his newsgathering methods and cumulative of the actual sources and ...