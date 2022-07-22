Musical based on iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in development for Broadway run
- Tim Schnupp/Tribune News Service/TNS

NEW YORK — It appears that Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat won’t be the only art-world icons heading to The Great White Way. A musical based on the life of the late Mexican painter Frida Kahlo is in development, eyeing a pre-Broadway run for next year. Producer Valentina Berger announced Thursday the famed portraitist’s family has authorized the development of “Frida, The Musical,” which will feature music by the Mexican composer Jaime Lozano and lyrics by the Obie Award-winning playwright Neena Beber. “Frida still has so much to teach us, and I am thrilled at the chance to honor her life...