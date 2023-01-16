A new experimental study in Austria found that presenting a man as a performer of music significantly increased his desirability as a date and his attractiveness to women. Presenting a female as a performer of music increased her desirability as a date to men. The study was published in Frontiers in Psychology. Scientists have long wondered about the origin and the social function of music. On the one hand, music is a universal phenomenon found in cultures across the world. On the other hand, musical behavior has no immediate survival value and it is, therefore, unclear how it evolved and beca...
Musicians are more desirable dates to both men and women, supporting Darwin’s sexual selection hypothesis
January 16, 2023