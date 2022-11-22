Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification

(Reuters) -Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Monday the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform. "Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation," Musk said in a tweet. "Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals." The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscripti...