Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit

By Katie Paul and Paresh Dave (Reuters) -Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Thursday raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, capping a chaotic day that included a warning from a U.S. regulator and departures of senior executives viewed as future leaders. The billionaire told Twitter employees on a call that that he could not rule out bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported, two weeks after buying it for $44 billion - a deal that credit experts say has left Twitter's finances in a precarious position. Two executives - Yoel Roth and Robin Wheeler - who moderated a Twitter S...