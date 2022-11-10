Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit

By Katie Paul and Paresh Dave (Reuters) -Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Thursday raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, capping a chaotic day that included a warning from a U.S. regulator and departures of senior executives viewed as future leaders. The billionaire told Twitter employees on a call that that he could not rule out bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported, two weeks after buying it for $44 billion - a deal that credit experts say has left Twitter's finances in a precarious position. Two executives - Yoel Roth and Robin Wheeler - who moderated a Twitter S...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Donald Trump intends to address the nation during prime time when he makes a "very big announcement" at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.
"Trump announcement scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday," Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal reported.
The former president is widely expected to announce a 2024 comeback attempt.
Trump aides have worried that announcing a presidential bid could negatively impact Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff.
The rush to announce comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis has received great coverage in conservative media following his landslide re-election in Florida.
Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell is renting Gov. Brian Kemp's political operation as the party focuses on shoring up turnout in the Georgia runoff.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Michael Moore: Republicans tried to make America into a 'theocracy' — and it cost them big
November 10, 2022
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," liberal filmmaker Michael Moore — one of the few pundits to predict that Republicans would not experience a "red wave" in the 2022 midterms — broke down the key factor he believed made the difference, and that made him suspect all along that Republican strength was not what it appeared.
Specifically, Moore suspected that analysts weren't capturing the voter anger over the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate national abortion rights — and that that was the driving motivation of enough voters to make the difference.
"The day, June 24th, that the conservative majority — Catholic conservative court decided to issue a religious edict that the American public was to follow the rules of the bishops of the catholic church — in other countries we have a name for that when the top religious leaders," said Moore.
"Theocracy," said anchor Ari Melber.
"Yes. Sorry, it doesn't compute," said Moore. "I knew that night when I went to bed on Supreme Court night, June 24th, I just — boy, I just relaxed. I thought, well, oh my god, there goes the red wave. You've told the majority gender — not a small clique or not a small section of society — you've told the majority gender that we're going to have an apartheid situation here, where the majority is going to be told by the minority how you're going to live your life."
READ: Mitch McConnell's PAC makes history
"That doesn't fly if you're a red-blooded American," Moore added.
Michael Moore says Republicans tried to create a "theocracy" www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Mitch McConnell's PAC makes history
November 10, 2022
Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is taking unprecedented action to attempt to help GOP nominee Herschel Walker win the December runoff for U.S. Senate in Georgia.
Politico's Alex Isenstadt reports McConnell is partnering with Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp to help turnout out the vote for the former NFL running back.
"Kemp is loaning his get-out-the-vote machine to the Senate GOP’s voter turnout efforts, giving the party entrée to a political team that is increasingly viewed as one of the GOP’s most formidable state operations," Politico reported.
Walker is challenging Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is currently leading in the vote count.
"Under an agreement that was finalized Thursday, Kemp will transfer his door-knocking, data analytics, phone-banking and micro-targeting program to the Senate Leadership Fund, the McConnell-aligned super PAC that is bolstering Walker," Politico reported. "The super PAC will provide the funding for the $2 million-plus effort, which will be run by Kemp’s senior advisers and staffed by more than 100 field workers."
Politico said it's the first time McConnell has funded a "get out the vote" (GOTV) effort.
During the Senate runoffs following the 2020 elections, Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about election fraud were widely seen as depressing GOP turnout, resulting in the loss of the seats held by Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffer, according to an analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
"Over 752,000 Georgia voters who cast ballots in the presidential election didn’t show up again for the runoffs just two months later," the newspaper reported. "More than half of the no-shows were white, and many lived in rural areas, constituencies that lean toward Republican candidates. Trump’s message that the election was stolen discouraged voters such as Craig Roland, a 61-year-old Rome resident. Roland said he didn’t believe his vote would count."
Senate Leadership Fund President Steven Law told Politico, “Gov. Kemp wrote the playbook for how to win big in Georgia, and we are thrilled to partner with his top-notch team to elect Herschel Walker to the Senate."
Meanwhile, Trump is again pushing his conspiracy theories about election fraud in multiple states, but on Thursday sought to tamp down concerns about his instability.
"For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am angry about the midterms, don’t believe it," Trump posted to Truth Social.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump lashes out at Pennsylvania
"I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future," Trump said. "Remember, I am a 'stable genius.'”
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}