'Must be Opposite Day': Critics promptly debunk Trump’s claim 'nobody laughed' at U.S. when he was president
Donald Trump delivering a speech at a campaign rally held at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump used a portion of his Waco, Texas rally speech Saturday to insist "nobody laughed" at the United States of America during his presidency.

@Acyn shared a clip from the former president's address, writing, "Trump: Nobody laughed at our country when I ran it."

Subsequently, Twitter users — from all over the world — immediately debunked the former's claim citing ample amounts of evidence.

@lachevron: "I don't know Donald, that speech you gave at the UN, everybody laughed at you when you bragged and lied and you represented us."

Dave Farr: "To be fair, they were mostly laughing at him."

@jenminicooper: "Canadian here. He’s right. I didn’t laugh. I was utterly horrified and petrified instead."

@razzli: "Okay, so we're just going to perpetually live in fairytale land, huh?"

@Sillyshib: "Dear US, we did. We absolutely did. Love UK"

Caroline George: "Australia here …. we were laughing!"

@auntie_shay: "They literally laughed in his face. MULTIPLE times."

@padresfangirl: "We were too busy crying to laugh"

@ChinaKatSun: "I literally apologized for him in a bathroom in Ireland but ok."

@Christi37460685: "It must be Opposite Day in Waco."

In addition to claiming no one laughed at the U.S. under his leadership, Trump also said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis "came to him with tears in his eyes begging him for an endorsement," and he falsely claimed — as he has many times before — President Joe Biden lost the 2020 election, "but it was rigged."

