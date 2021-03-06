Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest as U.N. envoy calls for action

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) left many Twitter users puzzled when he decided to do a storytime segment while filming himself reading a Dr. Seuss book. According to The Huffington Post, many social media users wondered what McCarthy's purpose was in sharing the post. Almost immediately after the California lawmaker shared the post, Twitter users began firing back with critical and mocking responses.

<p>One Twitter user even created a parody of the memorable Dr. Seuss book, "Green Eggs and Ham" saying, "They did not ban Green Eggs and Ham I'm full of crap I am I am, So I will grandstand in a box. And I will bulls--t with a fox. And I will showboat in a house. And I will have ethics the size of a mouse. And I will cry wolf here and there. Say! I'm an a--hole anywhere!"</p><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-6&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1368066619130277891&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952524%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 404px; height: 669px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-7&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1368055857519460364&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952524%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 368px; height: 488px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-8&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1368047736134766594&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952524%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 404px; height: 669px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-9&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1368055157024567296&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952524%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 404px; height: 506px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><p>On Friday night, even CNN host Don Lemon offered his take on McCarthy as he highlighted the most perplexing aspects of his post. "While Americans are desperate to get vaccinated and the desperate for COVID relief. Here is what Kevin McCarthy is doing right now," the "CNN Tonight" anchor said.<br/></p><p>"That really happened. Those are your Republican leaders," Lemon said while criticizing the Republican lawmaker for having "nothing better to do than 'stoke this fake outrage,'" the publication wrote.</p><p>Lemon continued, "It has nothing to do with Democrats, nothing at all. And that particular one by Dr. Seuss is still in distribution, so none of it makes any sense. They are playing you. Are you going to fall for it?"</p>