Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest as U.N. envoy calls for action

(Reuters) - Myanmar security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to break up a protest in Yangon on Saturday, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action against the ruling junta for the killings of protesters. The Southeast Asian country has been plunged into turmoil since the military overthrew and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, with daily protests and strikes that have choked business and paralysed administration. Sporadic protests were staged across Myanmar on Saturday and local media reported that police fired tear ...
'That really happened': Kevin McCarthy mocked after new Dr. Seuss publicity stunt
March 06, 2021
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) left many Twitter users puzzled when he decided to do a storytime segment while filming himself reading a Dr. Seuss book. According to The Huffington Post, many social media users wondered what McCarthy's purpose was in sharing the post.
Almost immediately after the California lawmaker shared the post, Twitter users began firing back with critical and mocking responses.
<p>One Twitter user even created a parody of the memorable Dr. Seuss book, "Green Eggs and Ham" saying, "They did not ban Green Eggs and Ham I'm full of crap I am I am, So I will grandstand in a box. And I will bulls--t with a fox. And I will showboat in a house. And I will have ethics the size of a mouse. And I will cry wolf here and there. Say! I'm an a--hole anywhere!"</p><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-6&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1368066619130277891&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952524%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 404px; height: 669px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-7&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1368055857519460364&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952524%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 368px; height: 488px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-8&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1368047736134766594&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952524%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 404px; height: 669px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-9&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1368055157024567296&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952524%23publish&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 404px; height: 506px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe><p>On Friday night, even CNN host Don Lemon offered his take on McCarthy as he highlighted the most perplexing aspects of his post. "While Americans are desperate to get vaccinated and the desperate for COVID relief. Here is what Kevin McCarthy is doing right now," the "CNN Tonight" anchor said.<br/></p><p>"That really happened. Those are your Republican leaders," Lemon said while criticizing the Republican lawmaker for having "nothing better to do than 'stoke this fake outrage,'" the publication wrote.</p><p>Lemon continued, "It has nothing to do with Democrats, nothing at all. And that particular one by Dr. Seuss is still in distribution, so none of it makes any sense. They are playing you. Are you going to fall for it?"</p>
Rudy Giuliani's legal woes just got worse as US Attorney ramps up investigation into his overseas dealings: report
March 06, 2021
Already buffeted by a massive $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over his claims that the company helped Joe Biden steal the 2020 presidential election, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has new legal problems as the US Attorney's office at the South District of New York is re-upping an investigation into his foreign dealings.
According to a report from Yahoo News, the investigation into Giuliani's Ukraine work for Donald Trump in an attempt to dig up dirt on now-President Joe Biden had been sitting dormant but now is being re-activated.
<p>At issue is whether Giuliani, in his capacity working for the ex-president, registered as a foreign agent.</p><p>"A transcript surfaced last month of a 40-minute phone call between Giuliani and two Ukrainian officials in which he allegedly pressured them to investigate the Biden family, reported <a href="https://time.com/5937491/rudy-giuliani-ukraine-trump-impeachment/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=editorial&utm_term=politics_&linkId=111041123&fbclid=IwAR1olVJtV0bVr9cnyC8OdAJYfybD1npyK7N3n_Pz13NOfPjCx5BX5cvYeu0z13NOfPjCx5BX5cvYeu0" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Time</a> magazine," Yahoo reports. "The investigation into Giuliani's Ukraine dealings temporarily reached a halt last year after Justice Department officials attempted to block a search warrant of the former mayor's digital records, <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/10/nyregion/giuliani-trump-subpoena.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The New York Times</a> reported."</p><p>According to former federal prosecutor Kenneth F. McCallion, now the "dust has settled" after the 2020 election, the investigation is now resuming.</p><p>"Giuliani is currently facing a number of legal challenges linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election. On Friday, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell filed <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/eric-swalwell-v-donald-j-trump-et-al/c065dbf0-3871-41d2-ab42-f0df3e8438eb/?itid=lk_inline_manual_1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">a federal lawsuit</a> against <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-sued-for-incitement-to-riot-terrorism-over-capitol-attack-2021-3?utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_medium=referral" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Trump, Giuliani, and GOP Rep. Mo Brooks</a>," the report adds.</p><p>You can <a href="https://news.yahoo.com/rudy-giulianis-legal-woes-mount-102944640.html" target="_blank">read more here</a>.</p>
Senator Kyrsten Sinema slammed after spokesperson says it’s sexist to discuss her ‘thumbs down’ vote
March 06, 2021
Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) on Friday offered up a dramatic "thumbs down" vote on increasing the minimum wage to $15, which NCRM and other news outlets reported. While she was one of eight Democrats to vote against the legislation, she was the only one to mimic the late Republican Senator John McCain, also of Arizona, who famously stopped Republicans from killing ObamaCare.
Sinema was also the only one to bring cake to the Senate floor, giving her critics ample ammunition to compare her to Marie Antoinette.
<p>But now Senator Sinema is fighting back.</p><p>According to <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kyrsten-sinema-thumbs-down-minimum-wage_n_6042a4b2c5b613cec15d9f41?zyp" rel="noopener" target="_blank">HuffPost</a>, Sinema's spokesperson says it's sexist to discuss her thumbs down act.</p><p>"Sinema's office responded to a question about the gesture by making the absurd claim that the inquiry is sexist," the news outlet's Sara Boboltz reports. "'Commentary about a female senator's body language, clothing, or physical demeanor does not belong in a serious media outlet,' Hannah Hurley, a spokesperson for Sinema, told HuffPost."</p><p>On social media news of the "sexist" claim spread quickly, and did not go over well. Some responses:</p><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1368000971016699905" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1368000971016699905&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952835%23&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 464px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1368003397958447113" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-1" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1368003397958447113&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952835%23&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 278px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1367999362152996873" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-2" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1367999362152996873&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952835%23&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 345px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1368004319426060288" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-3" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-3&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1368004319426060288&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952835%23&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 508px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1368002897925926912" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-4" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-4&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1368002897925926912&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952835%23&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 391px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1367996733377163264" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-5" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-5&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1367996733377163264&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952835%23&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 323px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1367998487607050240" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-6" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-6&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=true&id=1367998487607050240&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650952835%23&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 234px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
