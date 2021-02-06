Myanmar military detains Australian in first known arrest of a foreign national since coup
FILE PHOTO: Reuters journalist Wa Lone departs Insein court after his verdict announcement in Yangon, Myanmar, September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

BANGKOK/MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Sean Turnell, an Australian economic adviser to Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, said in a message to Reuters on Saturday he was being detained, the first known arrest of a foreign national since the Feb. 1 military coup that overthrew the government. "I guess you will soon hear of it, but I am being detained," Turnell said. "Being charged with something, but not sure what. I am fine and strong, and not guilty of anything," he said, with a smile emoji. It was not subsequently possible to contact him. Myanmar army generals, who seized power alleging fraud in a Nov. 8 el...