Myanmar protesters voice defiance as junta reminds of 'external threats'
(Reuters) - Demonstrators in Myanmar maintained their unflinching opposition to military rule on Sunday despite a rising death toll at the hands of security forces as the junta appeared equally determined to resist growing outside pressure to compromise. One man was killed and several were wounded when police opened fire on a group setting up a barricade in the central town of Monywa, a doctor there said as a community group issued a call on Facebook for blood donors. The violence has forced people determined to resist a return to military rule after a decade of tentative steps towards democra...