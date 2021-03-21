Myanmar protesters voice defiance as junta reminds of 'external threats'

(Reuters) - Demonstrators in Myanmar maintained their unflinching opposition to military rule on Sunday despite a rising death toll at the hands of security forces as the junta appeared equally determined to resist growing outside pressure to compromise. One man was killed and several were wounded when police opened fire on a group setting up a barricade in the central town of Monywa, a doctor there said as a community group issued a call on Facebook for blood donors. The violence has forced people determined to resist a return to military rule after a decade of tentative steps towards democra...
Ivanka Trump undergoing image change as she 'plots her next move': columnist
March 21, 2021
In a column for the Daily Beast, style writer Alaina Demopolous claimed that Ivanka Trump is willingly making herself available for the paparazzi to snap pictures of her in Florida as part of an image makeover since leaving the White House after her father Donald Trump lost re-election.
Ivanka, who has given indications she would like to jump into politics like her father and other family members -- including sister-in-law Lara Trump -- recently made clear that she won't be primarying Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) but that doesn't mean that she doesn't have her eye on running for office at a later date.
<p>As Demopolous explains, "Have you missed Ivanka Trump's frequent Instagram posts featuring glamour shots, MAGA propaganda, and snapshots from her children's play time? Probably not. But the most image-obsessed of the Trump kids has been conspicuously silent on social media since her father left office," before adding, "That's not to say she's gone completely: Ivanka, always her own best publicist, has been <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-9365503/Ivanka-Trump-looks-flushed-pictured-Miami-apartment-balcony.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">snapped by paparazzi dutifully camped outside her Miami home </a>ever since she moved to a shiny $3.2 million waterfront condo."</p><p>According to the columnist, Ivanka is going for a more breezy look in an attempt to make her more relatable while mocking her by writing, "These photo opps allow Ivanka to do her thing—look busy while accomplishing absolutely nothing."</p><p>"Now that Ivanka is out of office and charting her next course, she has debuted a calculated new look. Some of the elements we know are there, like the stick-straight blonde hair and ultra-white teeth. But there's a new style to Ivanka, one that might belie her future aspirations—whether in politics or business," she wrote. "But just as her father campaigned on the false image of being an outsider and champion of the working class, Ivanka now finds herself in the midst of a precarious rebranding. If she wants to redeem herself, she will have to come back as the polished but relatable supermom. Hence the dowdy khakis and polos she wears while golfing (as if working moms actually have time to do that)."</p><p>"Ivanka has imposed a digital detox since her father left office on Jan. 21. (That's a pretty privileged decision to make, considering so many of us are stuck working from homes, our internet access a requisite for our paychecks.) Still, she's not entirely silent. Ivanka has always used her clothing to tell a story," Demopolous continued before concluding, "This time around, it's a tale of practiced domesticity. Where all this image-making takes her remains to be seen. But if you need Ivanka before then, this totally average, millennial mother will be lounging on her private beach."</p><p>You can read <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/ivanka-trump-miamis-beach-bum-plots-her-next-move?ref=home" target="_blank">the whole piece here</a>.</p><h4><a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/author/alaina-demopoulos" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><br/></a></h4>
After the insurrection: America’s far-right groups are getting more extreme
March 21, 2021
As the U.S. grapples with domestic extremism in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, warnings about more violence are coming from the FBI Director Chris Wray and others. The Conversation asked Matthew Valasik, a sociologist at Louisiana State University, and Shannon E. Reid, a criminologist at the University of North Carolina – Charlotte, to explain what right-wing extremist groups in the U.S. are doing. The scholars are co-authors of "Alt-Right Gangs: A Hazy Shade of White," published in September 2020; they track the activities of far-right groups like the Proud Boys.
What are U.S. extremist groups doing since the Jan. 6 riot?
<p>Local chapters of the <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/01/us/extremism-capitol-riot.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Groypers and others</a> are breaking away from their groups' national figureheads. For instance, some local Proud Boys chapters have been <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/02/12/proud-boys-splintering-after-capitol-riot-revelations-leader/6709017002/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">explicitly cutting ties</a> with national leader Enrique Tarrio, the group's chairman.</p><p>Tarrio was arrested on federal weapons charges in the days before the insurrection, but he has also been revealed as a <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-proudboys-leader-exclusive/exclusive-proud-boys-leader-was-prolific-informer-for-law-enforcement-idUSKBN29W1PE" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">longtime FBI informant</a>. He reportedly aided authorities in a variety of criminal cases, including those involving <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/proud-boys-enrique-tarrio-fbi-informer/2021/01/27/21c1df0e-60be-11eb-9430-e7c77b5b0297_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">drug sales, gambling and human smuggling</a> – though he has not yet been connected with cases against Proud Boys members.</p><p>When a leader of a far-right group or street gang leaves, regardless of the reason, it is common for a <a href="https://doi.org/10.1080/1057610X.2015.1038106" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">struggle to emerge</a> among remaining members who seek to consolidate power. That can result in violence spilling over into the community as groups attempt to reshape themselves.</p><p>While some of the splinter Proud Boys chapters will likely maintain the Proud Boys brand, at least for the time being, others may evolve and become more radicalized. <a href="https://www.vice.com/en/article/qjpb5q/for-some-joining-the-proud-boys-was-a-stop-on-the-way-to-neo-nazi-terror" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The Base, a neo-Nazi terror group</a>, has recruited from among the ranks of Proud Boys. As the Proud Boys sheds affiliates, it would not be surprising for those with <a href="https://www.vice.com/en/article/wx8xp4/a-proud-boys-lawyer-wanted-to-be-a-nazi-terrorist" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">more enthusiasm</a> about hateful activism to seek out more extreme groups. Less committed groups will wither away.</p><p><strong>How does that response compare with what happened after 2017's 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville?</strong></p><p>Neither the Capitol insurrection nor the Charlottesville rally produced the response from mainstream America that far-right groups had hoped for. Rather than rising up in a groundswell of support, most Americans were appalled – some so much that they have <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/02/01/962246187/spurred-by-the-capitol-riot-thousands-of-republicans-drop-their-party" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">abandoned the Republican Party</a>.</p><p>Additionally, right-wingers have been hit hard by the post-insurrection actions by <a href="https://www.axios.com/trump-social-media-bans-twitter-facebook-parler-d8e985e0-0c59-4386-95c7-a2aa3ff0096e.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">large technology companies</a> like Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google and Amazon. They took down far-right group members' accounts and removed right-wing social media platforms, including <a href="https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2020/suspension.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">permanently blacklisting Donald Trump's Twitter account</a> and <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-was-parler-shut-down-heres-why-the-social-network-is-offline-11610478890" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">temporarily blocking all traffic to Parler, a conservative social media platform</a>. Those steps are <a href="https://www.wired.com/story/parler-bans-new-chapter-free-speech-wars/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">more significant</a> than earlier moderation and algorithm changes those companies had undertaken in previous efforts to curb online extremism.</p><p>Another major difference is the lack of regret. Nobody on the right wanted to be associated with Charlottesville after it happened. Figureheads of the far right who had <a href="http://idavox.com/index.php/2017/08/26/the-internet-never-forgets-how-gavin-mcinnis-attempts-to-delete-charlottesville-support-message-but-cant/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">initially promoted that rally</a> saw the negative public reaction and <a href="https://theintercept.com/2017/09/21/gavin-mcinnes-alt-right-proud-boys-richard-spencer-charlottesville/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">distanced themselves, even condemning</a> the "Unite the Right" rally.</p><p>After the insurrection at the Capitol, their response was different. They did not split and blame other right-wing groups. Instead, conservative and extreme-right circles have united behind a <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/03/02/972564176/antifa-didnt-storm-the-capitol-just-ask-the-rioters" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">false claim that they did nothing wrong</a>, and alleged, despite all the evidence to the contrary, that <a href="https://theconversation.com/the-far-right-rioters-at-the-capitol-were-not-antifa-but-violent-groups-often-blame-rivals-for-unpopular-attacks-153193" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">left-wing activists assaulted the Capitol</a> – while disguised as right-wingers.</p><p><strong>Are extremist groups attracting new members?</strong></p><p>Some members have left extremist groups in the wake of the Jan. 6 violence. The members who remain, and the new members they are attracting, are <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/22/opinion/domestic-terrorism-far-right-insurrection.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">increasing the radicalization of far-right groups</a>. As the less committed members abandon these far-right groups, only the more devout remain. Such a <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2021/3/3/2019262/-Warning-of-III-militia-plot-fueled-by-March-4-conspiracy-theories-induces-House-to-shut-down" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">shift is going to alter the subculture</a> of these groups, driving them farther to the right. We expect this <a href="https://www.project-syndicate.org/podcasts/the-growing-threat-of-far-right-extremism" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">polarization will only accelerate the reactionary behaviors and extremist tendencies</a> of these far-right groups.</p><p><a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/01/23/959884145/how-conservative-media-has-covered-bidens-first-days-as-president" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Right-wing pundits</a> and <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-washington-military-occupation-liberal-fear" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">conservative media</a> are continuing to stoke fears about the Biden administration. We and other observers of right-wing groups expect that extremists will come to see <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/01/08/capitol-mob-far-right-trump-propaganda/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the events of Jan. 6 as just the opening skirmish in a modern civil war</a>. We anticipate they will continue to seek an end to American democracy and the beginning of a new society free – or even purged – of <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/08/19/magazine/boogaloo.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">groups the right wing fears</a>, including immigrants, Jewish people, nonwhites, LGBTQ people and those who value multiculturalism.</p><p>We expect that these groups will continue to <a href="https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2021/01/22/capitol-insurrection-shows-how-trends-far-rights-fringe-have-become-mainstream" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">shift more and more to the extreme right</a>, posing risks for acts of violence both large and small.</p><p><strong>Have far-right extremists' views toward the police changed?</strong></p><p>With a Democratic administration and attorney general, the far right will no longer view federal law enforcement agencies as friendly, the way they did under the <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/capitol-riot-exposes-far-right-police-officers-longstanding-issue-2021-1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Trump administration</a>. Rather, they <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/capitol-police-officers-support/2021/01/08/a16e07a2-51da-11eb-83e3-322644d82356_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">view the police as the enemy</a>.</p><p>Even before Joe Biden took office and the Republicans officially lost control of the U.S. Senate, the Capitol riot showed this divide between right-wing extremists and police. A Capitol Police officer was assaulted with a <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/01/11/police-beating-capitol-mob/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">flagpole bearing an American flag</a>, and some members of the mob were <a href="https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0114/Capitol-assault-Why-did-police-show-up-on-both-sides-of-thin-blue-line" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">police officers and military personnel</a>. Many more were <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/01/21/958915267/nearly-one-in-five-defendants-in-capitol-riot-cases-served-in-the-military" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">military veterans</a>.</p><p>It's not clear what this different view of law enforcement means for police officers, active-duty military and veterans who are members of right-wing groups. But we anticipate that only those who are most zealously committed to far-right causes will remain active. That, in turn, will push those groups <a href="https://theconversation.com/armed-groups-from-capitol-riot-pose-longer-term-threat-to-biden-presidency-153580" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">even farther to the extreme right</a>.</p><p><strong>Has anything changed for militias since Biden has become president?</strong></p><p>In 2009, the <a href="https://fas.org/irp/eprint/rightwing.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Department of Homeland Security issued a report warning</a> about the growing membership in far-right groups, including their active recruitment of military veterans. Shortly after the report was released, <a href="https://www.wired.com/2012/08/dhs/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Republicans in Congress</a> pushed for the <a href="https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781633885165/Hateland-A-Long-Hard-Look-at-America%27s-Extremist-Heart" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">report to be retracted</a> and for <a href="https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/intelligence-report/2011/inside-dhs-former-top-analyst-says-agency-bowed-political-pressure" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">dramatically reducing the federal effort</a> to monitor far-right groups in the U.S. This permissive atmosphere allowed far-right groups to grow and spread nationwide.</p><p>The Trump administration further served far-right groups by failing to pay out <a href="https://time.com/5944085/far-right-extremism-biden/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">federal grants for grassroots counterviolence programs</a>, by <a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/10/trump-shut-countering-violent-extremism-program/574237/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">refusing to help</a> local law enforcement agencies with equipment or training to deal with these groups, and by routinely <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/26/trump-domestic-extemism-homeland-security-401926" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">downplaying the violence</a> perpetrated by these white power groups. Essentially, far-right groups were unpoliced for the past decade or more.</p><p>But that approach has ended. Merrick Garland's appointment as Biden's attorney general is a big signal: In his career at the Department of Justice before becoming a federal judge, <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/merrick-garland-oklahoma-city-bombing/2021/02/19/a9e6adde-67f2-11eb-8468-21bc48f07fe5_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Garland supervised the investigations of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing</a>.</p><p>These were two of the most noteworthy acts of far-right domestic terrorism in the nation's history. Garland has said that he will make fighting right-wing violence and attacks on democracy <a href="https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/539885-garland-pledges-to-prioritize-domestic-terrorism-battle" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">major priorities of his tenure</a> at the head of the Justice Department.</p><p>In January, Canada designated the <a href="https://www.vice.com/en/article/pkdw8z/what-canadas-terror-laws-mean-for-proud-boys" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Proud Boys and other right-wing groups as terrorist organizations</a>, which puts pressure on U.S. law enforcement to reconsider how they <a href="https://theconversation.com/designating-the-proud-boys-a-terrorist-organization-wont-stop-hate-fuelled-violence-154709" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">evaluate, investigate and prosecute</a> these extremist groups. Beyond law enforcement's treating these far-right groups like <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/oct/03/the-proud-boys-are-a-far-right-gang-trump-boosted-them-on-national-tv" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">street gangs</a>, there are also laws in place to combat <a href="https://www.insider.com/canada-is-considering-labeling-proud-boys-a-terrorist-organization-2021-1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">violence associated with domestic terrorism</a>.</p><p>It appears that U.S. prosecutors may finally begin to take seriously the violent actions of Proud Boys, especially as more and more members are being charged with coordinating the <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/legal-issues/proud-boys-leader-capitol-riot/2021/03/02/0ca15138-7aed-11eb-85cd-9b7fa90c8873_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">breach of the U.S. Capitol Building</a>.</p><p>But as police power comes to bear on these violent right-wing groups, many of their members remain at least as radicalized as they were on Jan. 6 — if not more so. Some may feel that <a href="https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/03/militia-armed-uprising-biden-bundy-haaland-interior.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">more extreme measures</a> are needed to resist the <a href="https://www.newsweek.com/qanon-theorists-switch-date-march-20-after-no-trump-inauguration-call-4th-false-flag-1573871" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Biden administration</a>.</p><p><a href="https://theconversation.com/profiles/matthew-valasik-527390" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Matthew Valasik</a>, Associate Professor of Sociology, <em><a href="https://theconversation.com/institutions/louisiana-state-university-1642" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Louisiana State University </a></em> and <a href="https://theconversation.com/profiles/shannon-reid-605116" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Shannon Reid</a>, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, <em><a href="https://theconversation.com/institutions/university-of-north-carolina-charlotte-2747" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">University of North Carolina – Charlotte</a></em></p><p>This article is republished from <a href="https://theconversation.com/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The Conversation</a> under a Creative Commons license.</p>
'Don't come here': Miami mayor warns away visitors as spring breakers turn streets into a 'superspreader event'
March 21, 2021
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning after a curfew had to be called in his city the night before, the mayor of Miami Beach made a plea for visitors to avoid his city which is being overwhelmed by spring breakers who have already clashed with police in the streets.
Speaking with hosts Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser, Mayor Dan Gelber warned the flood of young people drawn to his city by cheap airfare and good weather, has turned into a superspreader event due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
"We survived the night," he stated as video showed police tackling partiers who failed to disperse. "But now we worry about the future. We have three problems going on: that is an enormous number of people are coming here, more than we can expect, even more than our city which sometimes gets hundreds of thousands of people here in a single night. Just too many are coming. Second problem is too many of those people that are coming are really exercising bad judgment, maybe they've been pent up, they're just coming here with bad intentions. whatever it is, there are people doing things they shouldn't be doing."
"Of course, the third problem is we're in the middle of a pandemic," he continued. "Dade County still has often a thousand infections a day and 350 people checking into the hospital and often dozens of deaths in a single day. So we're sort of struggling with three things simultaneously, and having seen, obviously, the deaths, this is quite the challenge."
Later calling the street activity a "superspreader event," he criticized Florida Gov Ron DeSantis (R) saying, "Now we have the governor saying you don't have to wear a mask, everything is open, come on, it's great. Then you have the other mayors watching what's happening, and it's really been a problem. I wish he at least would urge people to practice healthy practices because there is still a pandemic and these crowds you see are not healthy and they're not safe."
Watch below:
<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c05d95dc860765976ee20b6d5f013433" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fF5X4MjRXGs?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">MSNBC 03 21 2021 07 07 38</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fF5X4MjRXGs" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p><p><br/></p>
