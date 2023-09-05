Myanmar's jailed ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi ailing - source

(Reuters) - Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is ailing and a request for an outside physician to see her has been denied by the country's military rulers, a source familiar with the matter and the shadow government loyal to her said on Tuesday. The 78-year-old Nobel laureate instead has been treated by a prisons department doctor. "She was suffering swelling in her gums and could not eat well and is feeling light-headed along with vomiting," said the source, who declined to be identified due to fear of arrest. Myanmar military junta spokesperson did not answer calls from Reute...