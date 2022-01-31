Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces fraud charge ahead of coup anniversary
then State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi arrives for the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting. A Myanmar court added electoral fraud to the charges already facing ousted leaders Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint on Monday, a day ahead of the first anniversary of the coup that toppled them. Kay Nietfeld/dpa
A Myanmar court added electoral fraud to the charges already facing ousted leaders Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint on Monday, a day ahead of the first anniversary of the coup that toppled them.

The verdicts are expected in about six months, people familiar with the case said on Monday. Numerous cases are already pending against both politicians.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace laureate, has already been under house arrest for a total of 15 years throughout her life.

After becoming the de facto head of government in 2016, Suu Kyi was initially very popular with the people. In the parliamentary elections in November 2020, she secured a second term in office by a clear margin.

Observers believe that she became too dangerous for the generals, who ruled the country formerly known as Burma with an iron fist for decades before she came to power, resulting in the staging of a coup on February 1, 2021.

The junta justified the move by alleging electoral fraud, but no evidence of this has been presented thus far.

The 76-year-old is facing 11 further charges. Ten of them involve violations of an anti-corruption law. She is reportedly facing up to 160 years in prison.

Three weeks ago, Suu Kyi was already sentenced to four years in prison for importing a radio and violating coronavirus regulations.

In December, she was found guilty on two other charges and initially sentenced to four years in prison. A few hours later, however, the military junta announced that the sentence would be reduced to two years.

It is unclear whether Suu Kyi will actually serve a prison sentence or remain under house arrest.