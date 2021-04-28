Mysterious wooden penis sculpture goes missing again in south Germany
Mysterious wooden penis sculpture goes up again in Germany - A general view of a wooden phallus sculpture that suddenly appeared in the middle of a roundabout in the town of Heimenkirch. - Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa
Mysterious wooden penis sculpture goes up again in Germany - A general view of a wooden phallus sculpture that suddenly appeared in the middle of a roundabout in the town of Heimenkirch. - Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

A wooden phallus sculpture erected in the middle of a traffic roundabout in the southern German state of Bavaria last week has gone missing again.

The large penis, which suddenly appeared in the middle of a roundabout in the town of Heimenkirch, went missing overnight on Sunday.

"The artwork disappeared as mysteriously as it had earlier reappeared," Heimenkirch Mayor Markus Reichart said on his Facebook page.

"I'm curious to see where this itinerant turns up again," said the mayor, who has been taking the international interest in its progress in his stride.

Large wooden phallus sculptures have repeatedly shown up in Bavaria in recent weeks - only to mysteriously disappear again after a few days.

The most famous was probably one that appeared in the town of Gruenten, which was subsequently thrown down and re-erected multiple times, before it was removed and quartered.

It is still unknown who is behind the sculptures.