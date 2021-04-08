N.Irish leaders set aside arguing to urge end to violence

By Jason Cairnduff BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's power-sharing government put aside factional differences on Thursday to appeal for calm after more than a week of nightly violence partly fuelled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers. Hundreds of youths in the British province's capital Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones on Wednesday in scenes reviving memories of decades of sectarian strife that claimed some 3,600 lives prior to a 1998 peace deal. The latest violence has injured 55 police officers and seen boys as yo...
Apprehensions of undocumented migrants on the US border with Mexico soared 70 percent in March to 172,331, hitting the highest level in 15 years, data showed Thursday, in a mounting challenge for the administration of President Joe Biden.
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that the number of unaccompanied children they detained after crossing the border doubled in March from February to 18,663.
<p>Another 227 were intercepted by immigration officials at official border crossings, taking to 18,890 the number of migrant minors that the Biden administration has had to accept for resettlement, overwhelming its shelters and processing facilities.</p><p>Most of the migrants were from Mexico and the Central American countries of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. CBP said many increasingly arrive in large groups.</p><p>CBP said the number of people caught illegally crossing the US border with Mexico in the six months since October was nearly 570,000, up 24 percent from the same period a year ago.</p><p>The agency blamed the surge on "violence, natural disasters, food insecurity, and poverty in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Central America."</p><p>"This is not new," said Troy Miller, currently acting as CBP commissioner.</p><p>"Encounters have continued to increase since April 2020," he said in a statement.</p><p>CBP said nearly 104,000 of the border crossers were expelled back into Mexico, most of them single adults, under rules based on Covid-19 pandemic protections.</p><p>But the unaccompanied children and tens of thousands of migrants who arrived in family units with small children have been allowed to stay in the country, creating a large political and social headache for the Biden administration.</p><p>Videos show the children jammed into tents and halls built for only a fraction of their numbers.</p><p>They have swamped the ability of the CBP and the Department of Health and Human Services to house them and help them connect with relatives in the United States.</p><p>As of Wednesday there were more than 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children in government custody -- 4,228 in CBP hands, and 16,045 with HHS, which receives them from the Border Patrol.</p><p>The government has set up holding facilities for the children on military bases and is searching for more capacity.</p><p>Biden administration officials, in a briefing for reporters, called the surge temporary and blamed the previous government of president Donald Trump for breaking down the government infrastructure for handling the large number of immigrants without papers.</p><p>"Nobody should have the expectation that this is going to be solved overnight," said a senior administration official who would not be identified.</p><p>"The president has a plan," the official said. "We have to build back the system."</p><p>Biden has said that the surge is seasonal and predicted a downturn, but previous years show a pattern of a migrant surge in the early months of the year that doesn't die off until the border weather gets very hot in May or June.</p>
Ukraine's Zelensky on frontline as Merkel urges Putin to pull back troops
April 08, 2021
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to the country's eastern frontline on Thursday, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Vladimir Putin to reduce Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine.
Zelensky's frontline visit came as fighting between the Ukrainian army and separatists has intensified in recent weeks and Russia has built up troops along the border, raising fears of a major escalation in the long-running conflict in Ukraine's mainly Russian-speaking east.
<p>In a phone call with Putin on Thursday, Merkel urged him to reduce Moscow's "troop reinforcements" on the border "to de-escalate tensions".</p><p>Putin for his part "drew attention to the provocative actions of Kiev, which has recently been purposefully exacerbating the situation on the frontline," the Kremlin said.</p><p>The Ukrainian military on Thursday announced that another of its soldiers had been killed, bringing to 25 the number of troops killed since the start of the year, compared with 50 in all of 2020.</p><p>Zelensky, who has urged NATO to speed up his country's membership into the alliance to support Ukraine, said he had visited positions where "the largest number of violations" of a ceasefire had been recorded, the presidency said in a statement.</p><p>Images released by his office showed Zelensky in the trenches clad in a helmet and bulletproof vest, handing out awards to Ukrainian soldiers and shaking their hands.</p><p>"Thank you for keeping people calm and protecting our land. You are a real example of heroism and dedication," Zelensky said. "We remember every soldier who died defending our state."</p><p>- 'Shot in the leg' -</p><p>Fighting in the conflict, which erupted after Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, subsided in 2020 as a new ceasefire agreement took hold last July.</p><p>But clashes, mainly involving artillery and mortar fire, have picked up again since the start of the year, with both sides blaming each other.</p><p>Ukrainian separatists are widely seen as having Russia's political and military backing, which Moscow denies.</p><p>Ukraine last week accused Russia of massing thousands of military personnel on its northern and eastern borders as well as on the Crimean peninsula.</p><p>Together with France and Germany, Ukraine and Russia are part of the Normandy format of countries that have sought to resolve the conflict since 2015 but have failed to end the fighting.</p><p>On Thursday, the Kremlin's pointman on relations with Ukraine and pro-Russia separatists, Dmitry Kozak, said that peace talks were set to resume on April 19.</p><p>He warned that an escalation in the conflict would be "the beginning of the end of Ukraine", describing that scenario for the ex-Soviet country as "not a shot in the leg, but in the face".</p><p>Kiev's Western allies have repeatedly warned Russia against taking further action and seeking explanations for its troop build-up on Ukraine's border.</p><p>The Kremlin has not denied the troop movements but insisted that Moscow was "not threatening anyone."</p><p>- Support from Western allies -</p><p>Zelensky this week urged NATO to speed up his country's request for membership in the alliance, saying this was the only way to end the conflict.</p><p>Alliance members responded with calls for Kiev to continue military and defense reforms.</p><p>In a statement on Thursday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said NATO's support of Ukraine "does not contribute to security" and "the settlement of the conflict".</p><p>She added that Moscow was concerned about "financial and logistical support of the Ukrainian armed forces by NATO countries", as well as the alliance supplying lethal weapons and Western instructors training Ukrainian military personnel.</p><p>Analysts have been split over Russia's true intentions amid the latest escalation in tensions with Kiev, and some observers say Moscow may be testing US President Joe Biden's commitment to defend Ukraine.</p><p>In his first call with Zelensky last week, Biden affirmed Washington's "unwavering support" for Kiev in the conflict, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014.</p><p>He met with Putin in Paris in December 2019 and several deals were reached on prisoner exchanges, but there has since been little progress and no new meetings are planned.</p><p>© 2021 AFP</p>
'Thirsty buffoon' Mike Pompeo mocked for using Fox News as his 2024 rehabilitation gig: 'No one would hire him'
April 08, 2021
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the latest from Donald Trump's administration to join Fox News as the network moves to fight the ratings battle against Trump-friendly outlets Newsmax and OAN.
After a scandal-plagued leadership at the State Department, Pompeo could be seeking to rehabilitate his image among voters who might support his presidential aspirations. In March, Pompeo met with Iowa Caucus voters a full three years ahead of the next caucus. Earlier that month, Pompeo hosted an online chat with New Hampshire Republicans at a fundraiser for Merrimack Town Councilor Bill Boyd, who is running in a special congressional election.
<p>"As Granite State political watchers say '2024 is definitely getting underway,'" <a href="https://www.unionleader.com/news/politics/voters/mike-pompeo-fuels-2024-buzz-with-new-hampshire-virtual-fundraiser-appearance/article_e47b03bb-930b-586a-8fa5-fdf285420af3.html" target="_blank">said the <em>New Hampshire Union Leader</em></a>. </p><p>Those reading the news about Pompeo's new contract with Fox turned the conversation to rebuilding his image and Fox's desperation to recapture disaffected Trump supporters who are still angry about the network calling Arizona for Biden. </p><p>See the comments below: </p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="82c5dca258ff069ea5aa897d81fac700" id="5cf8b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380177644273213443"><div style="margin:1em 0">@mikepompeo @FoxNews You mean a bias partisan view</div> — Andy Cutler (@Andy Cutler)<a href="https://twitter.com/AndyCutler158/statuses/1380177644273213443">1617894967.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ebefdb6dadd0568afc5d46d56307dbac" id="09eb0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380172481756065794"><div style="margin:1em 0">Hysterical @mikepompeo Literally no one else except fake news @FoxNews will hire these clowns https://t.co/wgWcY121LT</div> — Bobby L (@Bobby L)<a href="https://twitter.com/BlueShirts2015/statuses/1380172481756065794">1617893736.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2a157ac0c8198c27af1b80e9dd613923" id="ecd86"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380173025853771777"><div style="margin:1em 0">Remember when people talked about the crapulent bloviator Mike Pompeo as a Presidential candidate? Not so much any… https://t.co/Jiwete8rkw</div> — VoteBlue in 2020 (@VoteBlue in 2020)<a href="https://twitter.com/VoteBlueIn2020/statuses/1380173025853771777">1617893866.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d18d0b62da4b9f73d6cb8f8d66c6c9e6" id="247c0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380173329043091458"><div style="margin:1em 0">WTF does Mike Pompeo have to contribute? 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/ikx74EThOS</div> — Sean (@Sean)<a href="https://twitter.com/LibAthe80/statuses/1380173329043091458">1617893938.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="11cfb0b0a53971eea594b38c9b1891cb" id="70e99"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380173377701314562"><div style="margin:1em 0">Fox News could provide Mike Pompeo with a powerful platform to reach a GOP audience should he decide to run for pre… https://t.co/918rub4FN0</div> — Ted Johnson (@Ted Johnson)<a href="https://twitter.com/tedstew/statuses/1380173377701314562">1617893950.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1e1538181896ddf86beb12c6386dc187" id="c2fc7"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380174495080660993"><div style="margin:1em 0">Wow. Fox News is staffing up to beat the competition. Mike Pompeo is going to e a contributor.</div> — Bern Storage (@Bern Storage)<a href="https://twitter.com/BernStorage/statuses/1380174495080660993">1617894216.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="08398b2d2ed241115253ba1835ca0c96" id="e51c0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380175047864766468"><div style="margin:1em 0">@mikepompeo Joining Fox “Noose”, huh? Seems about right now that even Dancing with the Stars stopped calling you T… https://t.co/Kd9ojut6WV</div> — Plan 9 (@Plan 9)<a href="https://twitter.com/EdWoodJr2003/statuses/1380175047864766468">1617894348.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">From Secretary of State to a spot on the fox & friends couch ... <a href="https://twitter.com/mikepompeo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mikepompeo</a> way to go <a href="https://t.co/X9kDG19Q6f">pic.twitter.com/X9kDG19Q6f</a><br/>— HER_EMAILS (@kathytexhubert) <a href="https://twitter.com/kathytexhubert/status/1380175299976036358?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e597fa594ef766de79625ea415d10a8c" id="8acc4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380176897426907136"><div style="margin:1em 0">So @FoxNews is acting as employment welfare for ex-trump employees who can't otherwise find a job. Perfect!… https://t.co/819maz3DWY</div> — Gillian folmar (@Gillian folmar)<a href="https://twitter.com/gillian_folmar/statuses/1380176897426907136">1617894789.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Wow! Lost all remaining credibility<br/>— J Lee (@leejiaahuaa) <a href="https://twitter.com/leejiaahuaa/status/1380177042340151296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">If Mike Pompeo wins the nomination, let alone the presidency, I'll eat my own ass.<br/>— The Witch King of Appalachia (@percandidate) <a href="https://twitter.com/percandidate/status/1380171500842594309?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">You've gotta be kidding. If you had any understanding of these things you wouldn't have been the worst Secy of State in US history. But you were.<br/>— Zaza Chilvers (@ZazaChilvers) <a href="https://twitter.com/ZazaChilvers/status/1380177694009163778?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">No one else would hire you.<br/>— sidney hunsecker (@SidneyHunsecker) <a href="https://twitter.com/SidneyHunsecker/status/1380177154466533378?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="81ec891ac5f47a896c656424b497cfd5" id="88166"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380177053069287426"><div style="margin:1em 0">@mikepompeo @FoxNews Couldn't find a job somewhere else?</div> — Think of The Scarlet Pimpernipple (@Think of The Scarlet Pimpernipple)<a href="https://twitter.com/injest77/statuses/1380177053069287426">1617894826.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6a62538a7fa751daf6073c3a4ca2d4a7" id="1e6bc"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380177285160914947"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sarah Huckabee Kayleigh McEanny Lara Trump and now Mike Pompeo It's almost as if @FoxNews is the only game in town… https://t.co/33vL58BX8n</div> — NoDogma13 (@NoDogma13)<a href="https://twitter.com/NoDogma13/statuses/1380177285160914947">1617894881.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f138ad6b109b22987656afbfbd8302d5" id="5f394"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380177654075170816"><div style="margin:1em 0">@keithboykin Mike Pompeo thought he was going to run for president. I'm assuming Trump told him no. I hope Pompeo is miserable.</div> — kj martin - 911 style commission now (@kj martin - 911 style commission now)<a href="https://twitter.com/martin_kj/statuses/1380177654075170816">1617894969.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2bbcb9198a25502b152e1d584cc061e6" id="84a51"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1380172289224871936"><div style="margin:1em 0">@guypbenson @mikepompeo Fair and Balanced 🤣</div> — donna januario (@donna januario)<a href="https://twitter.com/DonnaJanuario/statuses/1380172289224871936">1617893690.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Now you can lie freely and without challenge! I'm happy to say I, nor my entire family, will ever watch you on that horrific affiliate. <a href="https://t.co/0s0higF9sO">pic.twitter.com/0s0higF9sO</a><br/>— Emmyjo (@Road_trippn) <a href="https://twitter.com/Road_trippn/status/1380177691421343747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Mike Pompeo thought he was going to run for president. I'm assuming Trump told him no. <br/><br/>I hope Pompeo is miserable.<br/>— kj martin - 911 style commission now (@martin_kj) <a href="https://twitter.com/martin_kj/status/1380177654075170816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><div><p><br/></p></div>
