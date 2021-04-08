N.Irish leaders set aside arguing to urge end to violence

By Jason Cairnduff BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's power-sharing government put aside factional differences on Thursday to appeal for calm after more than a week of nightly violence partly fuelled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers. Hundreds of youths in the British province's capital Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones on Wednesday in scenes reviving memories of decades of sectarian strife that claimed some 3,600 lives prior to a 1998 peace deal. The latest violence has injured 55 police officers and seen boys as yo...