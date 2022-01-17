North Korea fires two ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport: South Korea
Kim Jong Un (STR KCNA VIA KNS/AFP)

By Josh Smith SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) on Monday from an airport in its capital city of Pyongyang, South Korea's military reported, the fourth test https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-korea-used-railway-born-missile-fridays-test-kcna-2022-01-14 this month to demonstrate its expanding missile arsenal. Japan also reported the launch, with chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno condemning it as a threat to peace and security. In less than two weeks, nuclear-armed North Korea has conducted three other missile tests, an un...