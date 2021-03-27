North Korea says Biden administration took wrong first step over latest missile test
www.rawstory.com

By Hyonhee Shin SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Saturday that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had taken a wrong first step and revealed "deep-seated hostility" by criticizing its self-defensive missile test. North Korea on Friday claimed it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile. Biden said the test violated U.N. Security Council resolutions but said he remained open to diplomacy with Pyongyang. Ri Pyong Chol, secretary of the North's ruling Worker's Party's Central Committee, said the missile test was self-defensive against threats posed by Sout...