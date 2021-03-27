North Korea says Biden administration took wrong first step over latest missile test

By Hyonhee Shin SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Saturday that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had taken a wrong first step and revealed "deep-seated hostility" by criticizing its self-defensive missile test. North Korea on Friday claimed it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile. Biden said the test violated U.N. Security Council resolutions but said he remained open to diplomacy with Pyongyang. Ri Pyong Chol, secretary of the North's ruling Worker's Party's Central Committee, said the missile test was self-defensive against threats posed by Sout...
The fight for Democracy hasn’t ended. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Support honest journalism.
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
WATCH: Ohio lawmaker shows his war wounds to those questioning patriotism of Asian-Americans
March 27, 2021
In a video posted to Twitter by James LaPorta of the Associated Press, Ohio lawmaker Lee Wong is seen showing off the horrific scars he suffered while serving in the U.S. Army during his twenty years of service to make a point about the Anti-Asian violence that is gripping the country.
Wong, who serves as a trustee for the West Chester Township, unbuttoned his shirt as he explained, "People question my patriotism, that I don't look American enough, they cannot get over this face."
He added, "I'm 69 years old and I'm going to show you what patriotism, the questions about patriotism, looks like. Here is my proof," as he showed off the scars.
"This is sustained from service in the U.S. military. Now is this patriot enough?" he explained as the other members of the board looked on."I'm not ashamed to walk around anymore. Before, I felt inhibited. People look at me strange, dare to question my loyalty to this country."
You can watch the video below:
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3f95ff507ad222f0e9ec186700e75878" id="66294"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1375557530399739906"><div style="margin:1em 0">Lee Wong, an elected official in West Chester, Ohio & @USArmy veteran with 20-years of service, took his shirt off… https://t.co/cEHuQvmQE9</div> — James LaPorta (@James LaPorta)<a href="https://twitter.com/JimLaPorta/statuses/1375557530399739906">1616793446.0</a></blockquote></div>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Kristi Noem's political future in shambles after right-wingers turn on her: report
March 27, 2021
On Saturday, The Daily Beast outlined how Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), once considered one of the GOP's rising stars, now finds herself sidelined as right-wing activists are divided over her recent actions.
"South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem seemed to be on the fast track: a national profile, a good relationship with former President Donald Trump, and the favor of conservatives in her state and across the country. But a bill targeting transgender athletes — and the no-win politics that have engulfed the legislation — now suddenly threatens to sideline her ambitions," reported Tom Lawrence and Will Sommer. "House Bill 1217 in the South Dakota legislature would prohibit transgender women from participating in female sports. And while Noem first celebrated the measure's passage in early March, the ramifications of such a law, and the subsequent changes Noem is now seeking, have drawn ire from conservative activists and right-wing media."
<p>Noem has argued that she still supports the measure, but that it needs to be revised to carve out college athletics because, "If South Dakota passes a law that's against their policy, they will likely take punitive action against us."</p><p>Her position has <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/kristi-noem-2651175086/" target="_blank">put her at odds</a> with far-right lawmakers and groups who want the restrictions to pass as written.</p><p>"The conservative website The Federalist, which dubbed Noem a 'rockstar' as recently as January, has now become a hub for Noem criticism. Federalist writers have accused Noem of ruining her political 'star power' and 'walking into a political buzz saw' with the veto," said the report. "Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter called the veto an 'utterly insane unforced error' in a Wednesday column, claiming that he got "a weird vibe" from Noem after meeting her at a conservative conference."</p><p>"She was considered a shining star in the GOP with a bright future. No more," said Michael Farris of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an <a href="https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/alliance-defending-freedom" target="_blank">anti-LGBTQ hate group</a> influential in GOP politics, in a Facebook post. "We don't need leaders who lack the courage to stand up to the corporate bullies who want to turn our country into an amoral wasteland filled with compliant consumers."</p><p>You can read more <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/kristi-noem-the-gops-rising-star-fades" target="_blank">here</a>.</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
David Lee Judd become the 20th Capitol rioter arrested by the Dallas branch of the FBI alone Friday. And the charges against him are among the most severe.
Judd, 34, from the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, is charged under federal statutes that make it a crime to "obstruct, impede, or interfere with law enforcement officers during the commission of a civil disorder" and that prohibit "forcibly assaulting police and using a deadly or dangerous weapon."
<p>The FBI charging document accused Judd not only of hurling the firecracker at law enforcement officers, but also of actively participating in the insurrectionists' push to break through a tunnel to the Capitol building. Judd, described as "a white male with curly blonde hair wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball hat backwards, a black hoodie and a grey vest," was part of a group pushing against officers, the FBI complaint says.</p><p>Judd can also be seen yelling "shield wall" as he pumps his fist in the air (in a YouTube video) and helps pass shields to other rioters, the FBI alleged. Then the complaint gets colorful:</p><p> "Moments later Judd can be seen on the surveillance footage walking into the tunnel. He then lights an object on fire and throws it at the line of law enforcement officers… an unidentified member of the crowd (who can be seen standing next to Judd in surveillance video when he throws the item) can be heard yelling: "You going to do that and run away! What the fuck." When asked what the individual did, the unidentified member of the crowd states: "He threw a firecracker, a big giant, what the ...." </p><p>Though apparently not popular with all fellow rioters, Judd certainly did more than his share to pitch in, according to the complaint: "Judd can be seen chanting with the crowd, encouraging people to enter the tunnel, and assisting the rioters exiting the tunnel wash the OC spray from their faces with water…Judd can be seen lifting an American flag in the air triumphantly moments after another rioter throws a long projectile at officers."</p><p>The complaint also provided an opportunity to hear from Judd in his words, courtesy of an ad he had placed looking for a ride to the Capitol:</p><p>"Y'all ready to be apart (sic) of History??? My name is Judd!! I worked for the president this year in Maine. I'm a Texas Patriot and Amercian (sic) First Supporter. If anyone has an extra spot for the ride there and place to say, I HAVE MY LICENSE TO CARRY A FIREARM, I am a professional driver and can help with driving and funds too!! Let's fight to Save this Country and Support the greatest President."</p> You can read the full FBI complaint <a href="https://www.justice.gov/opa/case-multi-defendant/file/1380461/download" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">here</a>.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.