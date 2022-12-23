Narcissistic tendencies moderate the association between testosterone levels and generosity in men

The DOJ's actions contradict the initial findings of the prosecutors who suggested that the documents be shared with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"DOJ’s position has alarmed the top Democrat and Republican" on the Senate Intelligence Committee, the publication reported.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP congressman mocked on the House floor for ‘yelling and screaming’ during speech

In an interview with Punchbowl News, Democrat Senator Mark Warner, the chair of the committee, acknowledged that the special counsel had voiced some concerns in sharing the information, but does not think those concerns warranted keeping the information away from the committee.

"There are some concerns from the special counsel, but I don't think that's a valid issue, Warner said. "[DOJ] was willing to brief [us] a number of months back."

Warner and Senate Intelligence Vice Chair Florida Republican Marco Rubio initially requested access to the documents over three months ago and asked Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to review the classified documents for security risks.

The committee has yet to be briefed and they continue to argue they cannot completely do their job accessing intelligence leaks and the corresponding foreign threats without reviewing the documents.