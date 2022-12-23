New research provides evidence that narcissism moderates the relationship between testosterone and generosity in men. The study, published in Hormones and Behavior, found that the most generous men tended to be low in endogenous testosterone and simultaneously low in narcissism. Unexpectedly, however, the researchers also found that heightened testosterone levels in combination with heightened narcissism was a significant positive predictor of generosity. “Physiological changes constantly occurring in living organisms are interconnected with behavioral outcomes in many intricate and fascinatin...
Narcissistic tendencies moderate the association between testosterone levels and generosity in men
December 23, 2022