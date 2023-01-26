NASA commemorates those lost in 3 tragedies on Day of Remembrance

DeSantis noted that his state had banned so-called ballot harvesting and "Zuckerbucks," a right-wing phrase meaning private donations that help run elections.

"I think Zuckerbucks is corrupt as hell, but if it's legal and the Democrats are doing it, why aren't we doing it?" he asked. "I would say ban ballot harvesting and do all that. But if it's not banned, you need to do it because, otherwise, we're fighting with one hand tied behind our back."

"Now, you can support reforms," he continued. "I don't think you should have mass mail balloting. And early voting, even though we did very well, I kind of like election day."

