NASA commemorates those lost in 3 tragedies on Day of Remembrance
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — It has been nearly 20 years since the seven crew members aboard Space Shuttle Columbia didn’t make it home, and NASA leaders gathered Thursday to commemorate their lives as well as those from Space Shuttle Challenger and Apollo 1 on the Day of Remembrance. The somber annual event ties together the three fatal incidents as well as remembering others who died in the pursuit of space exploration. The anniversaries of Apollo, Challenger and Columbia fall within six days of each other. The Apollo 1 fire that killed Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee...

Science