NASA’s tale of two towers: Both Artemis mobile launchers see action
Mobile launcher 1, carried by the crawler-transporter 2, rolls out from its park site location to Launch Pad 39- B at NASA’ s Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 16, 2023. - NASA/Ben Smegelsky/NASA/TNS

NASA’s Artemis program has one tower standing and one just getting started. Mobile launcher 1 (ML-1), which endured some significant damage after its use on the Artemis I mission last November, has been undergoing repairs and enhancements in preparation for its reuse on next year’s planned Artemis II flight, the first with humans on board. NASA stuck the 380-foot-tall structure atop its slow-moving crawler-transporter 2 on Wednesday at Kennedy Space Center to begin its two-day return to Launch Pad 39-B. ML-1 is the ground structure that holds NASA’s powerful Space Launch System rocket, and for...

