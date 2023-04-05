Nashville cop recalls role taking down school shooter: ‘Call it fate or God or whatever’
Metro Nashville Police Department Officer Rex Engelbert was part of a team of first responders to the Covenant campus during a shooting on March 27, 2023. - Metro Nashville Police Department/TNS/TNS

Metropolitan Nashville police Officer Rex Engelbert believed March 27 would be an average day at work, but by that afternoon, he had been declared a hero. Engelbert was part of a team of officers that took down a shooter who had killed six people — including three children — inside The Covenant School. At a news conference this week, Engelbert slowly and solemnly detailed the actions he took to help stop the shooter, identified by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale. Hale died as a result of the shots fired by Engelbert and others. After first offering condolences to the families of the victims,...