Nashville school shooter had map of school, left 'manifesto': police
Crime scene (Shutterstock)

The shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville left behind a map and manifesto relating to the attack, police chief John Drake said.

Police searched the home of the suspect, who was killed by police at the school, and found evidence of a targeted attack, Drake told reporters.

"We have a manifesto, we have some writings we are going over that pertain to this day, the actual incident, we have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place," he said.