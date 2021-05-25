National Guard exits US Capitol after January 6 attack

The US Capitol stood unprotected by National Guard troops for the first time in nearly five months Monday as concerns about right-wing extremist threats have diminished since the January 6 attacks.
The last 2,149 of what had been nearly 26,000 troops in an extraordinary deployment in Washington departed over the weekend as their mission to protect Congress formally ended.
The troops were mobilized after hundreds of supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, halting the joint session of Congress to confirm Trump's rival Joe Biden as winner of the presidential election.
Some broke into lawmakers' offices, and called for the killing of members of Congress and vice president Mike Pence, who was presiding over the session.
Amid fears of more threats around and following the January 20 inauguration of Biden, thousands of Guard troops were mobilized, patrolling the Capitol area day and night while a large fence encircled the grounds, making it appear a building under siege.
The troops remained in Washington for months after the inauguration as what many dubbed an insurrection was investigated.
"These airmen and soldiers protected not only the grounds, but the lawmakers working on those grounds, ensuring the people's business could continue unabated," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
Trump, who was impeached for encouraging the assault, later claimed the attackers were "zero threat" to lawmakers and downplayed the episode.
Since January 6 the FBI has arrested and charged some 440 people involved in attacking the legislature, dozens of them associated with armed militia groups.
Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, thanked the National Guard, calling them "American heroes and defenders of democracy."
"Their presence in our temple of Democracy following January 6th, one of the most harrowing and horrific days in our history, has brought security, safety and healing to the Congress and indeed the Country," Pelosi said in a statement.
"It is imperative that Congress continues to take action to honor the sacrifice of law enforcement and to protect the Capitol and ensure that an attack can never again be perpetrated against it," she added.
After 17 years underground, swarms of cicadas are emerging across the eastern United States -- and for one Washington chef, the rare bug invasion was his cue for a cookout, with a side of food ethics.
Bun Lai, an advocate for the sustainable food movement, invited locals for an insect hunt in a city park followed by a taste of his fried cicada sushi.
"In a world where we're suffering from the biggest pandemic in history -- which is not Covid, but diet-related diseases -- we're going to have to take a revolutionary approach to how we're used to eating," he said.
Over the weekend, the Hong Kong-born American chef showed residents how to harvest, cook and prepare cicadas as a way to talk about alternative methods of farming and eating.
Billions of "Brood X" cicadas are appearing in US states including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Indiana and Tennessee.
Using his Instagram and Twitter accounts, Bun announced when he would be catching and cooking a few -- and then sharing them free of charge.
"Free cicada hunt and cookout," Bun tweeted. "Bring ingredients to cook with and join me in getting creative or just eat!"
For those who answered the call, the culinary adventure began by collecting some of the tastiest-looking bugs.
Stella Roque, a 36-year-old who grew up with a fear of insects, was not overly eager, but she viewed it as a way to overcome her phobia.
"I'm here today because Bun Lai invited me to try cooked cicadas, and I thought it was going to be an interesting experience," she said.
"I decided to come along, given that I had heard about the whole cicada apocalypse happening in the area."
And she's not alone in trying some creepy-crawly cuisine. Cicada tacos are popular menu items in restaurants just now, according to The Washingtonian magazine.
However, Bun cautioned against cicadas becoming a "gourmet food," fearing they could even be "eaten away like we have with so many species that we've become obsessed with over time."
The group collected cicadas and edible greens from around the park under Bun's guidance. The cicadas were then placed in a jar near other fresh ingredients beside a charcoal fire.
The chef seasoned the cicadas with salt before frying them in a large skillet. Finally, the fried insects were rolled into sushi, getting wrapped in large leaves with rice and vegetables, before being served.
Roque, expecting the worst, said she was in fact "delightfully surprised."
"I was actually terrified when holding it in my hand," she said. "But... it was actually really tasty."
If the Pentagon's Cyber Command launches an online attack and nobody knows about it, does it deter anyone?
Many Americans are asking what the country's army of cyber warriors are doing after repeated attacks on US computer systems by Chinese, Russian and other hackers.
The answer may have been in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade's subtle retweet on May 14 of a security firm's scoop that ransomware extortionist Darkside had been digitally shut down.
No one knows who took control of Darkside's servers, a week after the shady Russia-based hackers forced the closure of a major US oil pipeline, causing gasoline shortages across the Eastern US.
But suspicions are that the 10-year-old CyberCom may have stepped in, to punish Darkside and to signal the small army of ransomware providers operating out of Eastern Europe that they too are vulnerable.
Even as it remains quiet, CyberCom's role is hotly debated: is it to undertake strategic attacks during war, or to constantly joust online with adversaries' military and intelligence hackers, or to go after non-military hackers like Darkside, normally the purview of law enforcement?
Malware strike on Iran -
The first sign that the US Defense Department was playing offense in the online world was in 2010 when it became known that a destructive, US and Israel-created computer worm Stuxnet had infected and damaged Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities.
Cyberwarfare then was seen as a way of attacking or deterring enemies by wrecking their infrastructure with devastating malware strikes.
Since then, however, the US government and private business have been hit time and time again, by Chinese stealing government databases and corporate secrets, Russia hacking US elections, North Koreans stealing bitcoins, and ransomware operators extorting hundreds of millions of dollars from companies, hospitals, and local authorities.
But without any news about their exploits, it didn't seem like the Pentagon was either punishing or deterring attackers.
They are, General Paul Nakasone, CyberCom commander, told a recent Congressional hearing.
"When we see elements that are that are operating out of US, we try to impose the largest cost possible," he said.
"Imposing costs" meant exposing the hackers, or counterattacking, he said.
But he refused to give any examples of their work.
'Persistent engagement'
Jon Lindsay, a University of Toronto assistant professor who researches online military conflict, said the cyberwar strategy had shifted since Stuxnet.
At that time, "cyber was looked at as a digital weapon of mass destruction," something that could punish, or threaten to punish adversaries to deter their attacks.
"It was a very high level, presidentially controlled, covert action," to be used strategically and sparingly, Lindsay said.
Since then, it has become something else: an ongoing low-level fight that doesn't require top-level approval, called "persistent engagement," that does not focus on deterrence.
"It's very, very difficult, if not impossible, to deter adversarial activities in cyberspace. So what CyberCom needs to be able to do is be constantly engaged, constantly operating forward in the adversaries' networks," said Lindsay.
Intelligence contest
That makes CyberCom more like ongoing intelligence operations, collecting information, blocking adversaries, and slightly escalating when the other side is seen to have gone too far.
Revealing what the Pentagon does could have deterrence value, according to Elizabeth Bodine-Baron, a senior information scientist at RAND Corp.
Some people, she said, believe that "if we never give concrete examples of, we went in, we did that, then no one's ever going to believe us."
But there is also a challenge of definitively attributing the source of an attack, especially when a state actor is suspected of being behind it.
But, she added, if there is certainty about an attacker's identity, going public with attribution "could potentially reveal something about our own capabilities."
In addition, boasting about CyberCom's exploits risks escalation -- forcing adversaries to retaliate to satisfy their own public.
"So I think you see people kind of erring on the side of caution," not announcing what they do, said Bodine-Baron.
Lindsay said the US and its main adversaries now treat cyber conflict as a way of avoiding escalation.
"There's something about cyber that makes people unwilling to escalate," he told AFP.
"What we're looking at is not military warfare, it's an intelligence contest."
"Intelligence contests go on in peacetime. They shape the possibilities for war, but they try to make war less likely," he said.
"Actually, there is there is no good example of cyber escalating something to a kinetic conflict," he said.
Longtime Republican pollster and frequent cable news guest Frank Luntz, who provided housing to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy this year and whose company, FIL, Inc., was paid to do 2020 polling by McCarthy's leadership PAC, appears to have a staff consisting mostly of Democrats.
In April 2020, FIL, Inc. received a $77,900 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was expected to save five jobs at Luntz's company. An exhaustive LinkedIn search conducted by Salon identified five employees at FIL, Inc., including Luntz — and three of the other four have been involved in Democratic politics at various times.
Luntz hired Daniel Siegel in August of 2018 directly from the campaign operations team of Katie Porter, then a House candidate in California and now a Democratic member of Congress. According to his LinkedIn profile, before working for Porter as a press assistant and deputy field director, Siegel was briefly deputy political director for California Gov. Gavin Newsom's campaign earlier in the 2018 cycle. (He appears to have graduated from UCLA just before that, so these job titles may carry some poetic license.) At the moment, Siegel is working on Luntz's team overseeing research on vaccine hesitancy among conservatives.
Siegel was presumably instrumental in helping Porter #Flipthe45th from Republican to Democratic control, a result clearly not on Kevin McCarthy's wish list. Porter defeated then-incumbent Republican Rep. Mimi Walters, one of McCarthy's "Young Gun" alumnae, in a key Southern California race heavily funded by McCarthy's PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, which pumped more than $3 million into backing Walters.
Siegel seems to have traveled to Dallas in October 2018, at precisely the time that Luntz hosted a VICE News/HBO focus group on the tight Senate race between Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke, while Cruz's campaign was paying Luntz's company for "survey research/travel," as Salon reported last week.
Luntz's social media manager and content creator, Hetal Bhatt, has worked for him since August 2018, but worked concurrently in 2019 for Ami Horowitz, a right-wing, anti-Muslim documentary filmmaker who briefly ran for president as a Democrat.
That was a strange choice considering Bhatt's social media posts, which often appear strikingly at odds with the views of Luntz, McCarthy or Horowitz. On several occasions he has posted anti-Trump and pro-Black Lives Matter content on Instagram, writing during the George Floyd protests last June, "Y'all need to edit your #BlackoutTuesday captions and tell people to donate to groups like the @NAACP_LDF, @ColorOfChange, and Minneapolis' own @ReclaimTheBlock to help them win this fight." In February 2019, Bhatt posted: "The #BorderWall is such a 'national emergency' that Trump waited 2 years to declare it" with a photo of Los Angeles street art depicting Trump's face and the word "disobey."
Luntz's chief of staff at FIL, Inc., Alexis Vickers (previously his executive assistant at a different company, Luntz Global), was formerly director of scheduling for the Democratic conference leader in the New York State Senate during 2009 and 2010. During that period she also donated to the 2009 campaign of Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer, a progressive Democrat (and current New York mayoral candidate).
Arletti's LinkedIn page describes him as project director for Luntz at Expo 2020 Dubai, responsible for "communications, marketing, and messaging strategy." It's not clear what Luntz's involvement may be with Expo 2020, an immense world's-fair-type commercial and networking event that was delayed by a full year due to the pandemic and will now open this October.
To be fair, Luntz has said he began his political career as a youthful Democrat in 1976, working with a town council candidate in West Hartford, Connecticut, who made Frank cry after forgetting to show up at a local mall to campaign for Jimmy Carter. The council candidate remembers that episode differently, but in Luntz's version of the story, after that he became a Republican.
In 1993, Luntz described himself to the Hartford Courant as a social libertarian, a conservative on economic issues and a mild hawk on foreign policy. "I act like a Democrat," he said. "I don't act like a conservative in my dress or the way I speak. I'm shy, but I'm not stodgy. I don't have the half-a-million-dollar beach house, even though I could."
After the 1992 elections, the Courant story notes, some Republicans accused Luntz of having "prostituted himself politically by jumping from one candidate to another, seemingly without regard to ideology."
In 2007, Luntz caused a stir in Republican circles by meeting with Rep. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, then head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. That came after John Boehner became House minority leader in February 2006 and "unofficially banished" Luntz from the party, a ban that didn't last long. Some Republicans were also "upset that [Luntz] invited a number of Democrats, including liberal columnist Arianna Huffington, to his annual party for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game."
Since 2010, the longtime Republican pollster has held a board seat at the Dreyfuss Initiative, the nonprofit led by actor Richard Dreyfuss, a well-known Hollywood Democrat who described Donald Trump's celebrity supporters as "whores" in 2016.
Luntz has discussed his "special bond" with Joe Biden and described himself as a longtime adviser and confidant to the current president, as well as a close friend of Beau Biden, the president's late son."I know Joe Biden; I've known him for 30 years," Luntz says in the YouTube video embedded below.
"I taught Beau Biden, Joe's son, he was one of my favorite students, I know I was one of his favorite professors, and we stayed friends," Luntz continues. "I used to fly to Philadelphia from L.A., and Beau would pick me up at the airport at about 6:30 a.m., drive me to his father's house in Wilmington. I'd go to sleep upstairs for an hour and a half, take a nap, shower and I'd come down around 9 o'clock. We'd talk about language and we'd talk about policy and we'd talk about presentation and communication for hours, and we did this week after week."
In late 2020, emails allegedly exchanged between Luntz and Hunter Biden in 2012 circulated on the internet, purportedly sourced from Hunter Biden's laptop. Their authenticity is unconfirmed, but their contents are plausible enough: Hunter writes to Luntz, "I love you … beau loves you." Luntz responds by observing that he was recently snubbed by Joe Biden, who was then vice president, writing that "fair-weather friends get fair-weather treatment … and by the way, I declared your dad the winner of his debate against Paul Ryan even though Ryan is an actual current client." That much was true: Ryan, Mitt Romney's 2012 running mate, was a client of Luntz Global.
Early this month, Fox News host Tucker Carlson began a sustained campaign of attack against Luntz — and by extension against Kevin McCarthy — suggesting that Luntz has lobbied for "some of the most left-leaning" causes in American politics.
Few actual supporters of "left-leaning" causes would agree, but Carlson is on safer ground in claiming that Luntz's relationship with McCarthy "gives Luntz outsized influence over the Republican Party's policy positions." Carlson has also suggested that Luntz's focus groups essentially yield cooked results, saying, "Most of those pronouncements, as you can imagine, tend to comport perfectly with his own views, as well as the views of Google executives.
Luntz would surely reject that characterization, but it's true that the pollster's former company website offered up "a little known fact: we work on both side of the aisle" and cited work for a wide range of major corporations, including Google, eBay and Facebook — now the focus of Republican anger at "Big Tech." Luntz likely never imagined that one day those associations, along with his vague history of bipartisanship, would suddenly appear toxic to his fellow conservatives.