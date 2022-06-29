NATO begins official admission procedure for Sweden and Finland
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and US President Joe Biden (R) attend the NATO Summit at the IFEMA Exhibition Centre. Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street/dpa
NATO has officially started the process of admitting Sweden and Finland into the alliance, with all 30 leaders in favour, NATO sources inform dpa.

The decision came after Turkey dropped its opposition to the Nordic countries' membership application in a last-minute deal ahead of the start of the NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Turkey however blocked their accession for weeks over concerns linked to terrorism. New NATO membership requires unanimity.

A breakthrough was secured on Tuesday evening after Finland and Sweden agreed to cooperate in a series of counterterrorism efforts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) speaks with US President Joe Biden (2nd L), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (C), and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the NATO Summit. -/NATO/dpa
The heads of state and governments of the NATO pose for a group photo before the start of the NATO summit at the IFEMA Exhibition Centre. A.Ortega.Pool/EUROPA PRESS/dpa