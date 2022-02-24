NATO chief condemns 'reckless' Russian attack on Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the The North Atlantic Council's (NAC) visit in Helsinki, Finland. Stoltenberg has condemned Russia for launching a "reckless" attack on Ukraine, while announcing that NATO allies will meet to address the issue. Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/dpa
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned Russia for launching a "reckless" attack on Ukraine, while announcing that NATO allies will meet to address the issue.

"I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. This is a grave breach of international law and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security," Stoltenberg writes on Twitter.

"NATO allies will meet to address Russia’s renewed aggression," he adds.