Putin says Russia will study captured NATO military hardware
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits an exhibition of Russian achievements in the development of quantum technologies by Rosatom State Corporation and Russian Railways. -/Kremlin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian specialists will analyse the NATO weapons captured during the war against Ukraine and use them to improve Russia's military systems.

"If there is an opportunity to look inside to see if thereis something there that can be applied in our country,well, why not?" Putin told Russian state television on Sunday.

Putin repeated his assertion that Ukraine's counteroffensive to liberate its occupied territories in the east and south of the country was unsuccessful. In contrast, Ukraine has reported numerous territorial gains.