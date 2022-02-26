NATO deploys units of rapid reaction NATO Response Force

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press briefing following the Extraordinary virtual summit of Heads of State and Government of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). -/NATO/dpa

NATO is deploying units of the rapid reaction NATO Response Force (NRF) on land, at sea, and in the air, to respond quickly to any contingency, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

He did not initially state where the troops would be deployed, in comments that followed a video conference with NATO leaders. Ground troops could be sent to Romania, dpa has learned.

Meanwhile, NRF units are due to head to Norway, for an exercise, in the first deployment of parts of the NRF in the course of deterrence and defence of the alliance area, Stoltenberg said.

The NATO members said the measures were "preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory" in a statement.

