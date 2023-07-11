NATO offers Ukraine hope for membership but no formal invitation

But the Miami Herald's editorial board on Tuesday suggested the sudden stop could be motivated by Gov. Ron DeSantis' “political whims” – specifically that he was an unqualified crony in the post.
“As anyone with eyes and ears is wondering, is this a ploy to get a DeSantis crony the coveted spot? A HIDDEN AGENDA?” wondered the Herald’s board.
The board wrote that the university had whittled its search down to three finalists, all with impressive resumes.
“No anti-woke warriors, no political allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis, no firebrands who have built a reputation rallying against “liberal” college professor,” it wrote.
It added: “More important, one name was missing from the final list: State Rep. Randy Fine, who has no higher education administration experience, but plenty targeting drag-queen shows and threatening state funding for local governments in his Central Florida district in retaliation for offending him. Fine said in March that DeSantis’ office encouraged him to apply for the FAU position.”
The recruiters took a secret straw poll to see if there was agreement on the top applicants, and then the process came to a “sudden stop.”
Rodrigues, in a letter sent Friday, accused the school of not disclosing the straw poll, which is potentially a violation of state law – but a process the search committee said is standard.
Rodrigues also said “at least one candidate” was asked if he was a “male” or “transgender male” on a voluntary diversity questionnaire.
"FAU was not aware of the questionnaire, a routine diversity survey used in all executive searches by the firm hired by the school, AGB Search,” the Herald wrote.
“More important, the survey was entirely voluntary, CEO Rod McDavis told the Sun Sentinel. Is the state contending that a months-long process be thrown out, at least in part, over a voluntary questionnaire?”
The board said earlier this year, the board of the New College of Florida was taken over by six DeSantis appointees, the president pushed out and the diversity office abolished.
“Best-case scenario, FAU’s presidential search was stopped over genuine concerns that a university isn’t following proper procedures,” it wrote.
“Worst-case scenario, it’s another jab against academic freedom, a scenario that Florida already knows too well.”