NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons

By Greg Torode Singapore (Reuters) - A senior NATO official on Friday urged Beijing to be more open about its accelerating nuclear weapons build-up, saying that as a global power, China had a responsibility to improve transparency. Angus Lapsley, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, told the Shangri-La regional security conference in Singapore that NATO was willing to talk to China on the issue. "As a global power it has a global responsibility to be more transparent," Lapsley said, adding that the scale and pace of the Ch...
CNN legal analyst tells Trump to brace for new indictment: 'Spidey Sense tells me they're near the end'
June 02, 2023
CNN legal analyst Eli Honig on Friday suggested that former President Donald Trump needs to be prepared for another potential indictment coming his way, this one courtesy of special counsel Jack Smith.
After breaking down a timeline of Trump's actions in the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal, Honig went through the elements of a criminal case that prosecutors will have to prove to successfully convict the former president.
"When you get down to the law, prosecutors have to prove, one, Donald Trump had knowledge, did he know he had these documents? Obviously he's acknowledged that many times including in this recording," Honig explained. "Two, did he have some sort of criminal intent, and one thing we've learned from the reporting, he was doing something with those documents. He was using them to try to shape the public narrative about his time in office."
Honig also pointed out that Trump's false statements would be a boon to prosecutors looking to show criminal intent.
"He has made these repeated false public claims about whether he declassified," he said. "We remember at the town hall [CNN host Kaitlan Collins] asked whether Trump had ever showed classified documents to anyone, and Trump responded, 'Not really, I would have the right to, by the way, they were declassified after.' We know that's not true. Here he is after office saying these are still classified, I can't show them to you, and that goes to criminal intent."
Given all this, Honig said it would be fair to expect another Trump indictment will be handed down soon if Smith chooses to prosecute him.
"My prosecutorial Spidey-Sense tells me they are near the end," he said.
Domino's manager threatened Black worker with scissors for complaining about being called the N-word: lawsuit
June 02, 2023
A New York pizza shop owner was ordered to pay $150,000 for racially harassing employees.
The worker filed a lawsuit alleging the owner of a pair of Domino's franchises in Olean, New York, and Bradford, Pennsylvania, allowed two managers to regularly use the N-word and call Black workers "boy" during shifts, and the suit claims their complaints were met with further harassment, reported the Olean Times Herald.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found that a Black employee told a white co-worker to stop using racial slurs, but a manager got close to the worker's face and used the N-word in a threatening manner.
When an employee complained to the owner of Parris Pizza, the agency found, one of the managers threatened the worker with a pair of scissors.
Parris Pizza Company LLC agreed to a five-year consent decree with the EEOC to pay $150,000 to Black employees who were harassed and will send an apology letter to all its former employees, and any new business the company opens within that period must institute robust anti-discrimination policies and train workers on federal anti-discrimination laws.
A message seeking comment sent to Domino's corporate communications was not immediately returned.
'They know he's busted': Morning Joe hearing Trump pals 'really concerned' about Mar-a-Lago case
June 02, 2023
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Donald Trump and his inner circle are "really concerned" about the evidence turned up by special counsel Jack Smith in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.
The special counsel has a recording of Trump from July 2021 discussing the classified documents he took home from the White House, and the "Morning Joe" host said the former president's denials are not very persuasive.
"Everything he just said there was wrong," Scarborough said. "It really was, no need to even tick through it. I will say, though, you look at the two cases that should cause Donald Trump the most concern, Georgia and, at least in my opinion, Georgia and the documents case. They've got the tapes, they've got the receipts, they've got his own voice, the voice that the grand jury heard. He can call it witch hunt all he wants, but they've got him dead to right on intent, on stealing the documents."
The Department of Justice has reportedly had the recordings for months, although their existence was only reported this week, but Scarborough said his sources close to Trump seemed to know last week that the evidence would soon be made public.
"It is so interesting, you're hearing that reporting, because I started hearing that a week ago, that despite the bravado, Trump himself and people close to Trump are really, really concerned about the documents case," Scarborough said, "and they understand that he's busted. Now, I heard that a week ago. I'm wondering if this tape had something to do with that. People who have been whistling past the graveyard the last five, six, seven years, there's been a change around Trump's people, and they know he is busted. Even Trump is deeply concerned about this."
