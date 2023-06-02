NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons

"When you get down to the law, prosecutors have to prove, one, Donald Trump had knowledge, did he know he had these documents? Obviously he's acknowledged that many times including in this recording," Honig explained. "Two, did he have some sort of criminal intent, and one thing we've learned from the reporting, he was doing something with those documents. He was using them to try to shape the public narrative about his time in office."

Honig also pointed out that Trump's false statements would be a boon to prosecutors looking to show criminal intent.

"He has made these repeated false public claims about whether he declassified," he said. "We remember at the town hall [CNN host Kaitlan Collins] asked whether Trump had ever showed classified documents to anyone, and Trump responded, 'Not really, I would have the right to, by the way, they were declassified after.' We know that's not true. Here he is after office saying these are still classified, I can't show them to you, and that goes to criminal intent."

Given all this, Honig said it would be fair to expect another Trump indictment will be handed down soon if Smith chooses to prosecute him.

"My prosecutorial Spidey-Sense tells me they are near the end," he said.

