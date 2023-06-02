NATO official calls for transparency over nuclear weapons

By Greg Torode Singapore (Reuters) - A senior NATO official on Friday urged Beijing to be more open about its accelerating nuclear weapons build-up, saying that as a global power, China had a responsibility to improve transparency. Angus Lapsley, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning, told the Shangri-La regional security conference in Singapore that NATO was willing to talk to China on the issue. "As a global power it has a global responsibility to be more transparent," Lapsley said, adding that the scale and pace of the Ch...