Nato reaffirms commitment to invite Ukraine to join, promises more economic aid

Nato members reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to the 2008 promise to eventually allow Ukraine to join the military alliance and promised to provide more military and economic aid after Ukraine wasplunged into darkness following a Russian missile barrage targeting its power infrastructure, during a summit on November 30. Russia has long complained about a commitment made in Bucharest in 2008 that Ukraine will be welcome in the military alliance, without giving any timeline or conditions for its accession. Rescinding these promises was one of the demands issued by the Russian Foreign Min...