Navalny's arrest is effort to 'silence' him, Amnesty says
File photo of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny taken in 2018 in Moscow. AFP - MLADEN ANTONOV

Russian dissident Alexei Navalny's detention upon arrival at a Moscow airport is "further evidence that Russian authorities are seeking to silence him," Amnesty International's Moscow office director said late Sunday. "His detention only highlights the need to investigate his allegations that he was poisoned by state agents acting on orders from the highest levels,” said Natalia Zviagina. The Kremlin critic was travelling home after spending five months in Germany, where he received emergency medical treatment following his poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok. The 44-year-old was detained ...