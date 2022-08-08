Neighbors raising money for woman whose home was burned in Anne Heche crash
Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. - Jesse Grant/Getty Images North America/TNS

A Southern California community is rallying around the woman whose home caught fire after being struck by actress Anne Heche’s car last week. Neighbors have raised more than $50,000 to support Lynne Mishele after her Mar Vista home was destroyed in the crash that left Heche hospitalized with significant burns but in stable condition. The online fundraiser set up by two neighbors over the weekend has received more than $57,000 a day after it launched. “Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving int...