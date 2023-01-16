Nepal finds black boxes of aircraft after deadliest crash in 30 years

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU (Reuters) -Searchers found both the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder on Monday from a passenger flight that crashed killing at least 68 people in Nepal's worst plane accident in 30 years, officials said. The data on the recorders may help investigators determine what caused the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 aircraft, carrying 72 people, to crash in clear weather on Sunday just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara. Both recorders were in good shape and would be sent for analysis based on the recommendation of the manufacturer, Teknath Sitaula, an officia...