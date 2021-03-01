Netanyahu blames Iran for blast on Israeli-owned ship which Tehran denies

By Dan Williams JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran on Monday for an explosion aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman last week, an accusation rejected by Tehran. The vehicle-carrier MV Helios Ray was hit between Thursday night and Friday morning by a blast above the water line that a U.S official said ripped holes in both sides of its hull. An Israeli official said limpet mines were used. "This was indeed an operation by Iran. That is clear," Netanyahu told Kan radio. Asked if Israel would retaliate, he said: "You know my policy. Iran is Israe...