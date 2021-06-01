Netanyahu challenger: Still obstacles to new Israeli government
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid - Leader of the Yesh Atid opposition centrist political party Yair Lapid holds a press conference. - Ilia Yefimovich/dpa
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid - Leader of the Yesh Atid opposition centrist political party Yair Lapid holds a press conference. - Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Opposition leader Yair Lapid still sees numerous obstacles on his way towards forming a new government in Israel.

"Maybe that's a good thing because we'll have to overcome them together," Lapid said at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of his Yesh Atid (Future) party on Monday, according to a spokesman.

"That's our first test: To see if we can find smart compromises in the coming days to achieve the greater goal."

The possibility of replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by a coalition led by Lapid had moved closer on Sunday. The leader of the ultra-right Yamina (Rightwards) party, Naftali Bennett, announced he would do everything possible to forge an alliance with Lapid. He is seen as a kingmaker.

Lapid wants to rally several small parties behind him that are far apart on the political spectrum. It would presumably be a minority government tolerated by Arab lawmakers.

The parties are united above all by their rejection of Netanyahu, who is the subject of a corruption trial.

Lapid's mandate to form a government ends on Wednesday.