Netanyahu leaves hospital ahead of key Israel judicial vote

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Monday ahead of the first ratification vote in a controversial judicial overhaul sought by his religious-nationalist coalition. A Reuters witness saw Netanyahu's convoy depart Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, which admitted him late on Saturday and fitted him with a pacemaker after doctors said a heart monitor had detected "temporary arrhythmia". Netanyahu's office and Sheba said he had been discharged. On Monday, the Knesset is due to hold final readings of a bill amending a law enabling the Supr...