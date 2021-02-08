What's at stake for Israel's Netanyahu as corruption trial resumes?

By Maayan Lubell JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes on Monday, when Israel's longest-serving leader will have to enter his plea to charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Involving secret recordings, media moguls, gifts of cigars and champagne and aides' betrayals, the three corruption cases have all the makings of a political thriller. WILL IT BRING HIM DOWN? Netanyahu has managed to stay in office throughout the investigations and three election campaigns - with a fourth election due on March 23. He denies wrongdoing and a trial is likel...