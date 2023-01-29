Netanyahu vows 'heavy hand' against terrorists after attacks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting. Haim Zach/GPO/dpa
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday promised to wield a "heavy hand" against terrorists in response to a pair of shooting attacks in East Jerusalem.

Netanyahu spoke after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue in the city on Friday night and an attack on Saturday that left a father and son wounded.

"We are not looking for escalation but we are prepared for any possibility," said Netanyahu, whose new far-right government has been in power for a month.

"Our answer to terrorism is a heavy hand and a powerful, quick and accurate response," he said.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have surged in recent days, raising fears that a spiral of violence could escalate into full-blown war.

In one of Jerusalem's deadliest attacks in years, a 21-year-old Palestinian opened fire on people as they came out of a synagogue after prayers on Friday.

A day later, Israeli police said a father and son were shot and wounded by a 13-year-old Palestinian boy in an ambush on the streets of East Jerusalem.

On Thursday, Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians and injured 20 more during raids in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

Israel says it has intensified raids in the West Bank in recent months in an attempt to crack down on armed Palestinian militants.

Netanyahu's security cabinet decided on Saturday evening on a series of steps "to fight terrorism and make terrorists and their supporters pay a price," a statement said.

Accordingly, the residence of an attacker is to be sealed off immediately in the future, before likely being demolished. Israel also wants to deprive relatives who support terror of social welfare rights.

A new law is also being discussed, which would revoke the identity cards of assasins' relatives.

It was initially unclear whether and how exactly it will be verified whether someone is a terror supporter.

Israeli citizens will also be able to obtain firearms licenses more easily and quickly.

Moreover, Netanyahu decided to take steps to "strengthen" Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, land Israel conquered in 1967. More than 600,000 Israeli settlers live there today.

The Palestinians claim the territories for a hoped-for future independent state that has East Jerusalem as its capital.

Meanwhile, Israeli security forces on Sunday sealed off the family home of the synagogue attacker.

The house is located in the Arab-majority neighbourhood of A-Tur in East Jerusalem.

More than 40 people with alleged ties to the gunman, including family and neighbours, were taken into custody by Israeli police for questioning.

