Netanyahu vows to use 'iron fist' against Arab crime in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister and Chairman of the Likud Party, Benjamin Netanyahu, makes an address. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa
Israel's far-right government is considering allowing authorities to detain suspected criminals in Arab communities in the country without charge, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.
The aim in using so-called administrative detention is to take decisive action against organized crime in Arab residential areas of the country, Netanyahu said at a Cabinet meeting.
"We will employ an iron fist, including the consideration of administrative restrictions and detentions in order to stop these terrible murders," Netanyahu said.