Netanyahu's future unclear as exit polls forecast stalemate in Israel's election

By Jeffrey Heller and Stephen Farrell JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prospects for retaining power were uncertain on Wednesday after exit polls in Israel's fourth national election in two years projected yet another stalemate. With final results not due until later in the week, the forecasts indicated that even Netanyahu's stewardship of a world-beating COVID-19 vaccination rollout - a showcase of his campaign - may not have been enough to propel him to victory. Initial projections by Israel's three main TV channels after Tuesday's voting gave Netanyahu, leader of th...