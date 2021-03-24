Netanyahu's future unclear as exit polls forecast stalemate in Israel's election

CNN host Don Lemon opened his Tuesday show railing against Republicans who pretend that Democrats are coming to take their guns. GOP leaders like Marjorie Taylor Green, Lauren Boebert and Matt Crenshaw all did campaign ads in 2020 showing them shooting their guns or promising to open-carry in the U.S. Capitol. The passionate commentary noted that after the horrific year that Americans have had. Over half-a-million family members died, surely the country could appreciate the preciousness of life.

<p>"She knows that works," Lemon said about Greene's campaign ads. "Not that it's right, but she knows that it works."</p><p>It's over a year before the next election, but Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) put out a video last week talking about how much he loves shooting skeet. He claimed that the Second Amendment was about "stopping tyranny." </p><p>"Tyranny. What is the point of that?" Lemon asked. "Think about it. Just be honest with yourself. What is the point of putting out an ad like that? What the point of promoting something like that? So, many other things. Where are your priorities? What is the point? Do you want to know what the point is? I wish I had dollar bills here, raising money is the point of it. It works. It raises the money. It's one of those wedge issues. When has anyone tried to take your gun? Let's be honest. For eight years -- 'Barack Obama is coming for your guns!' Never came for the gun. Never, ever, ever, ever. Are you being manipulated? Yes! The point is to raise money. Think about it -- what's the point of putting out an ad like that? Why?"</p><p>He showed the ad from Greene, who copied a 2018 Joe Manchin ad. </p><p> "Again, just hand them your money. And hand them your money and hand them your common sense that goes along with that, right?" said Lemon. "They love to talk about the Second Amendment. Love to talk about the Second Amendment. Love the pose with their weapons, right? Try to make it sexy. But the Second Amendment doesn't require us to submit to a lifetime of mass carnage. That carnage is happening in our real life. Not their theater of the militia. Not in their role-playing -- because they're playing roles. Playing a role there. Role-playing ads. Don't play good guy away gun for your campaign ad while Americans are dying. Don't play politics with our lives."</p><p>See the video below: </p><p><br/></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="21561901df8e2d70e771938f0446bda5" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MiAKLlV-Twg?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">All they want is your money</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MiAKLlV-Twg" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>