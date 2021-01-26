Netherlands sees another night of violent protests against curfew
Anti-Coronavirus policy protest in Netherlands - A fire burns a rubbish container and bicycles during a nationwide protest against coronavirus restrictions and curfew imposed by the Dutch government to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. - Charles M Vella/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa

Hundreds of youths rioted and attacked police in Dutch cities late into Monday evening in anger at the country's tough coronavirus measures, police said. People gathered in city centres in the Netherlands shortly before the nightly curfew intended to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus kicked in, as they had done on Saturday and Sunday. In large groups, they moved through the streets looting and rioting in about 10 cities - including Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam. More than 151 people were arrested, according to police. Rioters smashed windows and looted stores. They demolished bus s...