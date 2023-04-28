Neuroeconomic framework provides insight into success and failure in smoking cessation
Broken Cigarette

Recent research published in Psychiatry Research: Neuroimaging explored the relationship between choosing to delay gratification, neural functioning, and success or failure in smoking cessation. The findings indicate that individuals who chose immediate rewards rather than delayed ones are likelier to relapse and continue smoking. In addition, fMRI scans reveal differences in brain activity of those who choose to delay gratification compared to those who do not. This research can help practitioners predict who may struggle to quit smoking resulting in more robust and potentially successful int...

Science