Neurofeedback study finds evidence that triathletes are better at self-regulating their brain activity

New research suggests that athletes are not only better at self-regulating their physical activity, but also at self-regulating their brain activity. The study, published in the journal Biological Psychology, also uncovered differences in brain structure among athletes and nonathletes. Among many other benefits, regular exercise has been found to improve cognitive control. These enhanced cognitive processes, such as inhibition, attention, and concentration, are believed to help regular exercisers self-regulate their physical activity. For example, studies among high-performing athletes suggest...
Trump lawsuit is based on 'lots of existing evidence' collected over years: columnist
September 21, 2022
Former President Donald Trump, just weeks after the FBI raided his home at Mar-a-Lago, is now being sued in New York state over alleged massive instances of fraud and irregularities in his company. While the former president asserts that the legal battle is baseless, a new column says that the lawsuit against him is based on numerous pieces of evidence that have been collected.
The column, published in The Atlantic by staff writer David Graham, said that the claims made in the lawsuit by New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday were not unfounded, but were based on many similar allegations that have been made about the former president. "At the very least the claims accord with lots of existing evidence, uncovered by WNYC, ProPublica, and other news organizations," Graham wrote. "They match up with rumors that have swirled around Trump for years, and with the disdain with which many actual New York real-estate titans treat the Trump Organization."
"And they also fit in with what we know about Trump’s dealings in other ventures, like the fraudulent 'Trump University' or the Trump Foundation, the self-dealing so-called charity that James forced to shut down in a 2019 settlement," the column added.
As many have noted, this ploy is nothing new - the majority of Trump's alleged crimes have been committed in the public eye, with the former president using his status as a well-known businessman to his advantage. "Trump wasn’t doctoring the numbers on forms; he was just brazenly telling different things to different people and assuming that he wouldn’t get caught, and that if he did, he could settle or bluff his way through or it make it go away with a countersuit," Graham wrote. "Any prosecutor with the will and the manpower could have connected the dots on parts of this alleged fraud long ago."
This includes allegations of extreme inflation regarding the value of his assets, such as a report that Trump valued Mar-a-Lago at nearly $800 million - despite the fact that the lawsuit placed the value of the resort closer to $75 million. The lawsuit went on to allege more than 200 instances of fraud in total. As Graham noted, if James' lawsuit is successful, she could render "a fatal blow to the Trump Organization, effectively ending its run as a family business and a going concern in New York."
He ended the column, though, by saying that "Trump will have his chance to respond. He is likely to do so with blustering brazenness and flagrant misrepresentations, and given his past record, that just might work."
Mike Lindell's investigation includes references to identity theft
September 21, 2022
Pillow magnate Mike Lindell faced off against the FBI in the drive-through of a Hardee's last week, where his phone was taken as part of a search warrant.
The court filing for the search warrant was posted online Wednesday, revealing an interesting and unexpected note about the allegations that Lindell is facing as he deals with grand juries around the fraud involved in attempting to overthrow the 2020 election. Journalist Tony Webster discovered that the filing mentions identity theft.
"All records and information on the Lindell cellphone that constitute fruits, evidence, or instrumentalities of violations of 18 U.S.C 1028(a)(7) (identity theft), 1030(a)(5)(A)(intentional damage to a protected computer), and/or 371 (conspiracy to commit identity theft and/or to cause intentional damage to a protected computer)—(the "SUBJECT OFFENSES")—those violations involving Tina Peters, Conan James Hayes, Belinda Knisley, Sandra Brown, Sherronna Bishop, Michael Lindell, and/or Douglas Frank, among other co-conspirators known and unknown to the government (the "SUBJECTS"), since November 1, 2020 including" and then lists 24 different kinds of evidence sought in the seized phone.
It doesn't detail why the information is being sought, and it was assumed to be related to the grand jury investigation into the fake electors scheme.
The warrant also said that prosecutors were seeking information about “damage to any Dominion computerized voting system” and any information involving an attempt to alter voting machines or the software.
'A dark day for them': Why NY lawsuit could have disastrous consequences for the Trumps
September 21, 2022
During a segment on MSNBC this Wednesday, the panel discussed the filing of a sweeping lawsuit targeting Donald Trump, his three adult children, and his businesses by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that they were involved in an expansive fraud scheme lasting over a decade that Trump used to enrich himself.
James said that with the help of his children and others at the Trump organization, the former president gave fraudulent statements of his net worth "to obtain and satisfy loans, get insurance benefits, and pay lower taxes."
"In short, he lied to gain massive financial benefits for himself."
During an appearance on MSNBC, New York Times reporter Susan Craig said that while she expected this day to come, she's still trying to wrap her head around the potential consequences facing Trump down the line if James' suit is successful. She said that the lawsuit could force Trump to renegotiate crucial loans.
"This is tough stuff for the Trump Organization," Craig said. "There's no question this is a dark day for them."
MSNBC contributor Chuck Rosenberg said that this day came thanks to good reporting from news journalists.
"Liquidity for the Trump Organization is going to be a huge problem," Rosenberg said. "Liens might be called, it's going to be harder to get additional loans, the value of the properties if the Attorney General has correctly stated them are much, much lower than the Trumps had proclaimed, and so this could lead -- without being apocalyptic here -- to financial ruin for the company."
James' office requested that the former president pay at least $250 million in penalties, and that his family be banned from running businesses in the state.
She also urged that Trump along with his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump be barred from purchasing property in the state for five years.
In addition, James said her office, which lacks the authority to file criminal charges, was making a criminal referral to the US Justice Department based on the three-year investigation.
Watch the full segment below or at this link.
With additional reporting by AFP
