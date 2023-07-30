New research suggests that the spread of misinformation among politically devoted conservatives is influenced by identity-driven motives and may be resistant to fact-checks. These individuals tend to prioritize sharing information that aligns with their group identity, regardless of its accuracy. The new research, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, utilized behavioral tasks and neuroimaging to understand the underlying processes involved. Social media has become a major source of news for many adults, but malicious agents are using such platforms to spread misinforma...
Neuroimaging study provides insight into misinformation sharing among politically devoted conservatives
July 30, 2023, 7:00 AM ET