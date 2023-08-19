Neuroimaging study reveals link between brain reactivity and future depression risk in adolescents

A recent neuroimaging study has found that adolescents displaying heightened brain activity in response to emotionally charged tasks in the right inferior occipital gyrus, a brain region responsible for processing visual stimuli, tended to exhibit lower distress tolerance and increased levels of depressive symptoms two years later. The study was published in Psychiatry Research: Neuroimaging. Distress tolerance, denoting the capacity to endure and effectively manage emotional distress, discomfort, or pain without resorting to harmful behaviors or becoming overwhelmed, is a pivotal psychologica...

